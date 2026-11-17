CALGARY — Former Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and leader of the Reform Party Preston Manning has called on Western Canadian leaders to unite in a common cause in Ottawa rather than pursue the avenue of independence."Given the results of the referendum, it would be better to push this 'unite the West and deal with the rest' down the road," Manning said at a press conference on Tuesday where he revealed the report of his Alberta and the West Assembly.When asked about his message to those in the United Conservative Party who, despite the referendum results, remain determined to push the issue of independence, Manning echoed the sentiment of Alberta Premier and Leader of the UCP Danielle Smith, who has long advocated for a "sovereign Alberta within a united Canada."He also stated that the result of the independence question on the referendum shows a "strong endorsation" of the premier's long-held position regarding the issue.He again alluded to the current position of Quebec as the main arbiter of the constitutional position towards secession and noted that "the West would be better to pursue strengthening its binding position by uniting behind some particular objective.""I think… that should be encouraging to the UCP generally because I think it fits in with their approach.".Manning stated, in the report, that it would be better for the Western Canadian provinces to put secession behind them and advocate for "the development of provincial sovereignty within (not separate from) Canadian confederation."He added that while secession "is not off the constitutional table," it is going to be Quebec, rather than Alberta, who will be pushing the hardest for it.He noted that, at this moment in time, "It's Quebec that's going to push the secession.""The secession is not going to be off the constitutional table. You got a government elected in Quebec with all the resources of government who's going to push that hard up until 2029. So it's not that that's going to be off the table, but it shouldn't be on the table as a result of Western activity."The full report was released on the Alberta and the West Assembly and reiterates Manning's call to pursue constitutional change and further provincial autonomy before any consideration of full secession.