Salim Mansur
Salim Mansur, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Western Ontario, said the clarity of the Constitution might not prevail because Canada is “constitutionally broken” and in “uncharted territory.”

In an interview with the Western Standard, Mansur said the 1867 and 1982 Constitutions put resources clearly in provincial jurisdiction. However, in 2021, the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) supported Ottawa’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, a precedent Mansur thinks Ottawa may try to leverage to gain more control.

Jerome Tjerkstra
Jerome Tjerkstra

There is one thing worse than being Americas enemy, and that's being Americas friend.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Wow

Incredible article

One of the most succinct and concise statements of truth from any university professor I’ve ever heard

I had almost given up that any academic in Canada could have the courage to tell the truth on anything

Especially on the demonic elites leading us to slaughter

Thanks to WS for this article

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Unelected, politically-appointed SUPREME COURT of CANADA judges are deciding what is LAW in Canada.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms means nothing.

Canada is truly broken.

Excellent piece and the truth!

Expect the Fascist/Woke/Maoist/Stalinist (basically all the same thing) elements to call for his removal/firing tomorrow.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Mansur is 100% Correct . . . the SC Chief Justice is a Science Free Loon . . .

Climate Change Alarmism Is a Lie that Must Stop

With China opening an average of two new coal-fired power plants a week and India apparently more determined than ever to continue its development curve, as is the entire non-Western world, global CO2 emissions will continue to rise for the foreseeable future. There is not yet any available, inexpensive alternative to fossil fuels.

According to the data of the IPCC itself, the economic growth and well-being in Europe and the United States are more threatened by extremist and delusional environmental policies than by global warming.

Future generations will judge us harshly for allowing extremist environmental activism to enfeeble us in the West, while a hostile East – China, Russia, North Korea and Iran -- continue to advance their industrial and military capabilities.

Global emissions and the accumulated stock of CO2 in the atmosphere will, unfortunately, not be decreasing any time soon, but that is no reason to let the global standing of the West decrease instead.

https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/19580/climate-change-alarmism

We know that there are two very different mechanisms that drive dynamics of CO2 exchange between air–water and air-biomass and therefore there is no such thing as global levels of CO2. Levels of CO2 above the water mass, covering 70% of the Earth surface is controlled by solubility of CO2 in water which is solely driven by temperature; while levels of CO2 above the biomass that covers most of the land surfaces is solely driven and controlled by photosynthesis.

Every TV Weatherman knows this . . . why does the Media push blatant Lies?

We know that every single molecule of CO2 is surrounded by 2500 molecules that are NOT CO2 and therefore any theoretical blanket built from CO2 fibers that supposedly is surrounding the Earth is practically made of NOTHING.

We know that all the knowledge about the physical world comes from experiments that can be validated and not from calculations that cannot be validated. And yet, everything about man-made global warming is about calculations and NOTHING about measurements.

guest356
guest356

Yet still people vote for this nihilistic behaviour and especially the East. Wondering whether Canadians are simply parochial by nature and ignorant by choice or masochistic in behaviour and criminal in belief, that this federal government and their sycophantic partners continue to retain support across this vast country.

dieraci13
dieraci13

I've never agreed more with a guest opinion on here. I've been saying the same thing for years but I just get called a far right extremist, even by so called conservatives. Canada is a joke of a country

fpenner
fpenner

Further, what has Smith done since she was elected for the people that elected her other than offered an apology? Absolutely nothing of substance.

