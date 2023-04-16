Salim Mansur, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Western Ontario, said the clarity of the Constitution might not prevail because Canada is “constitutionally broken” and in “uncharted territory.”
In an interview with the Western Standard, Mansur said the 1867 and 1982 Constitutions put resources clearly in provincial jurisdiction. However, in 2021, the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) supported Ottawa’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, a precedent Mansur thinks Ottawa may try to leverage to gain more control.
“Have you considered what the Supreme Court justices, particularly Chief Justice Richard Wagner, said during the past year that Ottawa climate change policies are survival issues or existential issues and they have the power to do what they want?” Mansur asked.
“The national government, Ottawa, they have been exercising their power to bully the provinces much more aggressively under this current regime.”
Mansur said Canada has been “constitutionally broken” in “uncharted territory” since the House of Commons passed the Emergencies Act.
“The Charter of Rights is merely ornamental. Ornamental is whatever the power to be, that is, the Prime Minister's Office, chooses to be the privilege under which we live. We don't have any inalienable rights. That is now established by the action of the Emergencies Act that overruled all of the Charter of Rights,” Mansur explained.
“During the last three years, on the COVID mandate, all of the Charter rights were overridden. And none of the provinces, the government, the premiers, the legislatures there, said, ‘No, you're trampling upon the people's Charter rights, and we're not going to abide by your mandates. They didn't do that. They went along with it. And they shut down the churches, they arrested pastors and took people into prison. We don't have rights.”
The late comedian George Carlin complained, “It’s a club, and we ain’t in it,” and Mansur agrees. He believes the federal Conservatives are “full Monty” inside of the WEF, as are the Liberals and NDP.
“The Canadian elite, Ottawa and the provincial elite, they're all part of the same club. They have signed on to this, and there is no off ramp for them,” Mansur said.
“Are we going say the emperor is naked or anything? The emperor has all the power… What Trudeau is doing is simply exercising this power. Whether it's in Alberta or in Saskatchewan or Manitoba, people are disgruntled; people are unhappy.”
In a recent essay on Substack, Mansur argued the 1867 and 1982 Constitutions did not make Canada an independent nation, unlike India, whose 1949 constitution begins, “We, the people of India.”
“Our Constitution has no reference to the people. Our sovereignty doesn't belong to the people; it belongs to the Parliament under the British law. What Trudeau is doing is simply exercising this power, you can call it the middle finger. People are disgruntled, people are unhappy, but the premiers want to hold on to their power,” Mansur said.
“We were a vassal state of London in 1867… We became a vassal, after 1945, of the United States. And then, in the last 30 years since Kyoto, we have become a vassal of the World Economic Forum… All the premiers are bought and paid for, just as is the prime minister.”
Mansur said Ottawa has “blown the bank” with deficit spending, yet suppresses fossil fuel development which could provide needed revenues.
“When you're ideologically committed, then it is not common sense because it’s ideology that sets the markers,” Mansur said.
“The election in America in 2020, was rigged, stolen. They replaced Trump. What was the four years of Trump energy independence? The economy was soaring and everything was going, and that was against the World Economic Forum policy. That was against the green agenda. So I guess it is these people, the oligarchs and others, they needed to take Trump out.”
Mansur, who was born in Kolkata, India, and received his PhD in Political Science in Toronto, said Canada is only one part of the G-7 “collective” led by interests separate from their citizens.
“Look at the Ukraine war within the framework of energy, sanctions against Russia, the entire effort, the blowing up of the Nord Stream Two [pipeline]. This was an act of war against Germany,” Mansur said.
“When Biden said to India, you have to follow the sanctions [against Russia], India showed the middle finger. That's an act of a sovereign country. Canada, on the other hand, has never been a sovereign country. Our masters in London, or in Washington, and now in Davos, say, ‘march’ or ‘jump’! And our prime minister says, ‘How high?’”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(7) comments
There is one thing worse than being Americas enemy, and that's being Americas friend.
Wow
Incredible article
One of the most succinct and concise statements of truth from any university professor I’ve ever heard
I had almost given up that any academic in Canada could have the courage to tell the truth on anything
Especially on the demonic elites leading us to slaughter
Thanks to WS for this article
Unelected, politically-appointed SUPREME COURT of CANADA judges are deciding what is LAW in Canada.
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms means nothing.
Canada is truly broken.
Excellent piece and the truth!
Expect the Fascist/Woke/Maoist/Stalinist (basically all the same thing) elements to call for his removal/firing tomorrow.
Mansur is 100% Correct . . . the SC Chief Justice is a Science Free Loon . . .
Climate Change Alarmism Is a Lie that Must Stop
With China opening an average of two new coal-fired power plants a week and India apparently more determined than ever to continue its development curve, as is the entire non-Western world, global CO2 emissions will continue to rise for the foreseeable future. There is not yet any available, inexpensive alternative to fossil fuels.
According to the data of the IPCC itself, the economic growth and well-being in Europe and the United States are more threatened by extremist and delusional environmental policies than by global warming.
Future generations will judge us harshly for allowing extremist environmental activism to enfeeble us in the West, while a hostile East – China, Russia, North Korea and Iran -- continue to advance their industrial and military capabilities.
Global emissions and the accumulated stock of CO2 in the atmosphere will, unfortunately, not be decreasing any time soon, but that is no reason to let the global standing of the West decrease instead.
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/19580/climate-change-alarmism
We know that there are two very different mechanisms that drive dynamics of CO2 exchange between air–water and air-biomass and therefore there is no such thing as global levels of CO2. Levels of CO2 above the water mass, covering 70% of the Earth surface is controlled by solubility of CO2 in water which is solely driven by temperature; while levels of CO2 above the biomass that covers most of the land surfaces is solely driven and controlled by photosynthesis.
Every TV Weatherman knows this . . . why does the Media push blatant Lies?
We know that every single molecule of CO2 is surrounded by 2500 molecules that are NOT CO2 and therefore any theoretical blanket built from CO2 fibers that supposedly is surrounding the Earth is practically made of NOTHING.
We know that all the knowledge about the physical world comes from experiments that can be validated and not from calculations that cannot be validated. And yet, everything about man-made global warming is about calculations and NOTHING about measurements.
Yet still people vote for this nihilistic behaviour and especially the East. Wondering whether Canadians are simply parochial by nature and ignorant by choice or masochistic in behaviour and criminal in belief, that this federal government and their sycophantic partners continue to retain support across this vast country.
I've never agreed more with a guest opinion on here. I've been saying the same thing for years but I just get called a far right extremist, even by so called conservatives. Canada is a joke of a country
Further, what has Smith done since she was elected for the people that elected her other than offered an apology? Absolutely nothing of substance.
