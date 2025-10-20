Manufacturers launch billboard campaign blaming Ottawa for Canada’s economic woes

The Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses Canada (CCMBC) has launched a billboard campaign across the country declaring “Ottawa is more detrimental to Canadians than Washington DC,” highlighting what the group says is the harmful effect of federal Liberal policies on the Canadian economy.CCMBC President Catherine Swift said Prime Minister Carney has unfairly blamed the U.S. administration for Canada’s economic troubles. “These problems existed long before Trump was in office,” she said. “Instead, he should be taking responsibility for the bad Liberal policies which have weakened our economy over the last decade and undertake measures to stop the decline.”.Swift also criticized Ontario Premier Doug Ford for focusing on U.S. tariffs while failing to address the province’s own business exodus. “Businesses have been leaving Ontario for years, and Ford’s government has not stopped that exodus,” she said.The campaign urges Canadians to hold their own governments accountable rather than blaming foreign powers. “Canadian governments have continued to pursue policies that are detrimental to Canadian citizens, employees and businesses. Our politicians should be looking in the mirror, not blaming others,” Swift said.