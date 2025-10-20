News

Manufacturers launch billboard campaign blaming Ottawa for Canada’s economic woes

Mark Carney and Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday
Mark Carney and Donald Trump in Washington on TuesdayScreenshot/CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Doug Ford
Mark Carney
Trade War
Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news