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Marc Miller says online safety bill raises ‘fine line’ over legitimate discussion

Heritage Minister Marc Miller.
Heritage Minister Marc Miller.CBC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Censorship
Marc Miller
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Online Harm
Online Harm Act
censorship bill
Digital Safety Commission of Canada Act
Safe Social Media Act
Bill C-34 Safe Social Media Act
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