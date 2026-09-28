Marc Miller says online safety bill raises ‘fine line’ over legitimate discussion

CALGARY — Heritage Minister Marc Miller says the federal government faces a “very fine line” in deciding how its proposed online safety rules would affect public discussion.As reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, Miller told journalists there must be room for discussion online, while acknowledging differing views about freedom of expression. Bill C-34, introduced June 10, has yet to pass second reading in the House of Commons.The bill, formally titled the Safe Social Media Act, would establish a Digital Safety Commission and require regulated social media services to take steps to reduce users’ exposure to harmful content. Its listed categories include content that foments hatred, incites violence or constitutes terrorism or violent extremism content. The proposal also gives the commission a narrower power to order platforms to make specific posts inaccessible in Canada following complaints. .HANNAFORD: Bill C-34 is building Canada’s digital surveillance state.That power applies to content involving the sexual victimization of a child or the sharing of intimate content without consent; it does not extend to every category of harmful content. Miller said the government wants platforms to prevent harm before it occurs. Asked whether the system would rely on complaints, he said some measures could be complaint driven, while others would focus on making services safer by design.When a reporter asked whether Reddit forums could fall under the bill, Miller said they “may or may not be caught.” He pointed to the protection of children and people targeted by extreme hatred as priorities.Bill C-34 follows two earlier online harms proposals, Bills C-36 and C-63, that did not become law. Prime Minister Mark Carney also pledged action during the 2025 election campaign, citing online misogyny, antisemitism, hatred and conspiracy theories.