MARCH MADNESS: Feds spend $1.5B in 10-day spree on supplies, equipment and awards

The federal government burned through $1.5 billion on office supplies, machinery and other equipment in the final 10 days of the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.Between March 22 and March 31, 2025, departments and agencies spent $382 million on supplies and $1.1 billion on machinery and equipment, including office furniture, paint, plumbing supplies, and even household appliances and artwork. National Defence was the largest spender, dropping $771 million in just 10 days. Fisheries and Oceans Canada spent $99.3 million, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police $89 million, and Shared Services Canada $78.5 million.Smaller, more unusual purchases included nearly $50,000 in long service awards from the Canada Revenue Agency, more than $12,000 in non-monetary awards from Canadian Heritage, and $1.5 million on Apple iPhones for VIA Rail employees. The Department of Immigration spent $152,000 on office furniture, while the Privy Council Office spent $60,000 on furnishings. Global Affairs Canada spent $128,500 on household appliances and $4,220 on artwork, and the Bank of Canada paid $446 for linen services. The Department of Justice and the Treasury Board spent $2.8 million and $1.4 million on computer equipment, respectively.Several agencies, including CSIS, Parks Canada, CBC, Canada Post, and the National Capital Commission, refused to provide any expense information. The RCMP, Correctional Service Canada, and Environment and Climate Change Canada also declined to provide details on large spending items.Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, criticized the spree, saying, “Maybe the CRA should figure out how to operate a phone before it spends tens of thousands of dollars showering its bureaucrats with awards. If you asked Canadians whether they would rather pay for a brand-new hospital or bureaucrats’ 10-day March madness spending spree, I bet most Canadians would choose the hospital.”The spending rush highlights a familiar pattern at the end of each fiscal year, as bureaucrats move to spend remaining budgets before March 31. Terrazzano called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to remind federal departments that taxpayers cannot afford these “March Madness” splurges.