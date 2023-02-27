Cannabis Plants
Image courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

Marijuana tax revenues after four years have finally met federal estimates tabled when Parliament legalized cannabis in 2018. Statistics Canada figures did not account for any increased costs of policing, licensing, zoning and insurance, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Sales of recreational cannabis by provincial cannabis authorities and other retail outlets were $4 billion in 2021-2022 equivalent to $131 per person of legal age to consume cannabis,” said a StatsCan report Control And Sale Of Alcoholic Beverages And Cannabis April 1, 2021 To March 31, 2022. “Yukon had the highest per person cannabis sales ($291) followed by Alberta ($210) and Saskatchewan ($185) while Québec had the lowest ($59) followed by Manitoba ($107) and Nova Scotia ($125).”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

