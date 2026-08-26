Marineland beluga dies weeks after relocation to Chicago aquarium

CALGARY — A beluga whale recently relocated from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, has died at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, prompting an ongoing investigation into her health and the circumstances surrounding her death.Peekachu, a 23-year-old female beluga, arrived at Shedd Aquarium on Aug. 13 along with three other whales from Marineland. She was one of eight belugas transferred to the Chicago aquarium as part of a larger effort to relocate the whales from the shuttered Canadian marine park.According to Shedd Aquarium, Peekachu initially showed signs of adjusting to her new surroundings. She was eating squid, herring and capelin and interacting with her care team.However, aquarium staff became concerned after she was not consistently eating her full diet. Blood tests indicated that she was dehydrated and required supportive care.Shedd said veterinary staff were administering medication and fluids Tuesday evening when Peekachu suddenly died..''Losing any animal is immensely difficult. From the outset of this rescue, we understood each animal would be navigating a significant transition and that their complete health picture, including conditions that may have developed over time, could only become clearer through ongoing assessment and care.'' Shedd Aquarium said in a statement.''We cannot emphasize enough that rescue is a step-by-step process for these whales, and that we truly are on a day-by-day basis in relation to their care and wellbeing. As we do so, we continue to try and learn as much as we can. We remain guarded but hopeful about their condition as we continue monitoring them around the clock.''The aquarium said a necropsy will be conducted to better understand her overall health and determine what may have contributed to her death. A cause of death has not yet been announced.''While our time with Peekachu was shorter than any of us hoped, she made an immediate and lasting impression on all of us who had the chance to meet her. She is emblematic of our belief that every life matters, and she will be greatly missed.''.Marineland closed to the public in 2024 and has been working with Canadian authorities and accredited aquariums to relocate its remaining marine mammals. The broader plan involves moving approximately 30 belugas and four dolphins to facilities in the United States and Spain.Shedd Aquarium is one of several institutions participating in the effort. The aquarium has received eight belugas from Marineland so far, with other whales being relocated to facilities including SeaWorld and Georgia Aquarium.The relocations followed years of concern surrounding Marineland's ability to continue caring for its animals. The park has said it faced significant financial difficulties and could no longer afford to maintain the whales indefinitely.Marineland's belugas have also experienced significant mortality in recent years. According to The Canadian Press based on government records and official statements, 20 whales — including 19 belugas and Marineland's killer whale Kiska — have died at the park since 2019.The facility has previously faced concerns about the quality of its water. In 2021, Ontario declared the marine mammals at Marineland to be in distress and ordered improvements to the water system. However, Ontario's chief animal welfare inspector later said the deaths of the whales were not related to water quality, according to Global News. .The remaining Marineland belugas are continuing to be relocated as part of the international rescue effort.Shedd Aquarium had previously reported that the belugas arriving at the facility were being monitored around the clock as they adjusted to their new environment. The aquarium's lead veterinarian said the whales were being assessed individually and that the institutions involved in the rescue had worked together to determine which animals were appropriate for each facility.