Mark Carney video to be shown at Canadian citizenship ceremonies despite nonpartisan rules

Prime Minister Mark Carney will appear in a prerecorded video at Canadian citizenship ceremonies, despite federal immigration guidelines emphasizing that the mandatory swearing-in events must remain nonpartisan.Blacklock's Reporter says documents obtained through Access to Information reveal cabinet officials arranged for a bilingual congratulatory message from Carney to be played for new Canadians during citizenship ceremonies held across the country.Minutes from a July 8 immigration department managers' meeting confirmed preparations were underway for the video.“The Department of Immigration confirms that Prime Minister Carney’s bilingual congratulatory video should be received by the department in the near future,” said the French-language meeting minutes.Officials said the message would be presented to new citizens as they become part of Canada's social and economic life.An August 10 departmental memorandum titled Citizenship Ceremonies described the events as opportunities for prominent public figures to address newcomers.“Citizenship ceremonies provide a forum for visibility reserved for a number of personalities which are presented to newcomers as representatives of the Canadian state,” the memo said.The department noted ceremonies are conducted through a network of 20 local offices across Canada.Immigration department spokesperson Anahita Beladi confirmed the prime minister's recorded message would be shown during both virtual and in-person ceremonies.“During both virtual and in-person ceremonies, the presiding official will typically pause the proceedings after the Oath Of Citizenship is taken to play this recorded address,” Beladi said.The documents did not disclose what Carney says in the video.The Prime Minister's Office did not respond to questions about the recording, according to the report.While federal regulations do not specifically prohibit a prime minister from delivering a prerecorded message, departmental guidelines establish restrictions on political involvement in citizenship ceremonies..A federal guide titled Host A Citizenship Ceremony states elected politicians cannot organize or sponsor the events in a personal or political capacity.“Elected officials such as senators, MPs, members of provincial or territorial legislatures, mayors and city councilors cannot host or sponsor ceremonies in their personal or political capacity,” the guide states.“They may attend as a special guest. They can’t plan, fund or preside over the event. The only exception is the Minister of Immigration who can administer the oath of citizenship.”The guidelines do not explicitly address prerecorded messages from a sitting prime minister.Federal records indicate more than 3,000 citizenship ceremonies are conducted annually across Canada, with citizenship judges typically overseeing the proceedings.In one year, 367,405 immigrants became Canadian citizens after taking the mandatory oath.Under federal Citizenship Regulations, applicants must raise their right hand and swear allegiance to King Charles III, his heirs and successors.The oath also requires new citizens to promise to respect Canadian laws, including the Constitution and its recognition of Aboriginal and treaty rights, and fulfill their responsibilities as citizens.Taking the oath is not optional.In a 2019 Federal Court ruling, Justice Simon Noël upheld the government's refusal to grant citizenship to a Saudi businessman who declined to take the oath despite passing the citizenship test and paying the required fees.“Becoming a Canadian citizen is a privilege,” Noël wrote.“It is a privilege that is only conferred when the oath of citizenship is taken, these words signifying adherence to our constitution and our country.”The judge rejected arguments that the oath was merely an administrative formality.“I do not agree with this interpretation where the oath of citizenship is only a formality,” Noël wrote.“It seems to me that participation in the whole process ultimately leading to Canadian citizenship is not a right, and that it is rather a privilege to be able to take the oath.”The Carney video is expected to be shown after new citizens complete that legally required declaration.Immigration officials have not publicly disclosed the full contents of the recording or explained how the message will comply with departmental expectations that citizenship ceremonies remain nonpartisan.