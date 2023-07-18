Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo 

 Courtesy CBC/YouTube

American actor Mark Ruffalo said when people lose their homes, loved ones, or crops from climate change, they should go after oil executives. 

“They knew what was coming and did it to you anyway,” said Ruffalo in a Monday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Good plan, encourage others to do your dirty work. Coward!!

carole
carole

Sorry, I can’t get behind anything that comes out of Hollywood. I am still wondering why we give actors and others associated with Hollywood a voice on any matter not related to movies. These ‘celebrities’ have other people writing words for them, so how should we take actors seriously when they become spokespersons for climate change like the cringy DiCaprio climate change comment about Calgary chinooks?

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I have no idea who Mark Roofhead even is. Another Hollywierdo clown who know on has heard of, who is a no nothing!

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

well better give up your Carrer and lifestyle to help with what you're preaching. Become part of the solution and not the problem. Donate your wealth to the cause. HYPOROCITE. [angry]

gtkeough
gtkeough

Another brain starved actor, put on a pedestal by the all too woke entertainment business, who believes all the BS they write. If he had a fraction of the brain power he believes he does, he would realize how much of a fool they have played him for.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

These Hollyweird pedos are out of their depth

Better go take another “vaccine” for climate change

YYC 007
YYC 007

I won’t post a comment that’s nearly identical to yours.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

selling a required product..eat it Mark...

guest1019
guest1019

Another Church of Climatology buffoon.

