American actor Mark Ruffalo said when people lose their homes, loved ones, or crops from climate change, they should go after oil executives.
“They knew what was coming and did it to you anyway,” said Ruffalo in a Monday tweet.
“Sue them, shame them, heckle them, despise them.”
When your home burns, floods, or is destroyed in an extreme climate weather event, when someone in your family dies from heat waves, or when crops fail and people starve—come for these three people: Wael Sawan (Shell CEO), Darren Woods (Exxon CEO), and Patrick Pouyanne…— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 17, 2023
Ruffalo said climate change is these executives’ choice. He added they are “to blame, not society.”
Center for Renewing America Senior Fellow, Jeff Clark, said the Hulk in the Marvel Universe is supposed to be a PhD physicist.
“But the actor who plays The Hulk isn’t a PhD physicist,” said Clark.
“And that actor knows as much about climate science as other Hollywood actors: namely, zero.”
The Hulk in the fictional Marvel Universe is supposed to be a Ph.D. physicist.But the actor who plays The Hulk isn’t a Ph.D. physicist. And that actor knows as much about climate science as other Hollywood actors: namely, zero.He also doesn’t understand economics and how… https://t.co/535h95vbwm— Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 18, 2023
WSB Radio host Alan Sanders called Ruffalo “a very uninformed and scared little boy regurgitating the fear that’s been fed into him.”
“He is a faithful member of the flock of the Church of Climatology,” said Sanders.
A privileged, elitist, who once played a scientist, making him think he is one, is actually just a very uninformed and scared little boy regurgitating the fear that’s been fed into him. He is a faithful member of the flock of the Church of Climatology. https://t.co/jUfI8zkijM— The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) July 18, 2023
Ruffalo was among a group of Hollywood elites who sounded off in opposition to the Coastal Gaslink (CGL) Pipeline underway in British Columbia in 2022, funded in part by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).
“RBC has the power to stop Coastal GasLink in its tracks, before the drill goes under the river and destroys the sacred waters, which could begin at any time,” said the elites last year.
“Tell them to stop profiting from the violation of indigenous rights, defund Coastal GasLink, and shut down the drilling now.”
(9) comments
Good plan, encourage others to do your dirty work. Coward!!
Sorry, I can’t get behind anything that comes out of Hollywood. I am still wondering why we give actors and others associated with Hollywood a voice on any matter not related to movies. These ‘celebrities’ have other people writing words for them, so how should we take actors seriously when they become spokespersons for climate change like the cringy DiCaprio climate change comment about Calgary chinooks?
I have no idea who Mark Roofhead even is. Another Hollywierdo clown who know on has heard of, who is a no nothing!
well better give up your Carrer and lifestyle to help with what you're preaching. Become part of the solution and not the problem. Donate your wealth to the cause. HYPOROCITE. [angry]
Another brain starved actor, put on a pedestal by the all too woke entertainment business, who believes all the BS they write. If he had a fraction of the brain power he believes he does, he would realize how much of a fool they have played him for.
These Hollyweird pedos are out of their depth
Better go take another “vaccine” for climate change
I won’t post a comment that’s nearly identical to yours.
selling a required product..eat it Mark...
Another Church of Climatology buffoon.
