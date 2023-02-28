LRT and homeless people need help

As the big oil companies move out, the homeless move in. For people who want to save the downtown core, it's one of many problems. Bill Marriott talks about them.

 Courtesy Western Standard

The good people of Calgary have abandoned their central business district. City Council seems to be conflicted on whether to reverse this decision. Does it make sense for the province to throw good money after bad to ‘revitalize’ Calgary’s core?

The symptoms of the problem are clear. With the restructuring of the oil and gas industry, office vacancy rates are in excess of 30% or about 13 million square feet. Several office towers are completely vacant. Because of the lack of traffic downtown, the retail and service businesses there are suffering for customers. In addition, homelessness and associated crime is increasing there, further scaring non-business traffic away. On top of that, safety concerns with the LRT means we have not reached ridership levels comparable with pre-COVID numbers.

(3) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

"government" can't do anything useful, they're all parasites.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Calgary . . . . like Edmonton has been taken captive by Wokies . . .

Lets hope the sane folks, if there are enough of them can save the day . . .

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

The provincial budget is coming down today and Calgary has their hand out for money.

So, Gondek who continually raises taxes, and even considered sending taxpayer dollars to Quebec, has her hand out. She is a bad Mayor, and a bad politician. She cant control the problem she has contributed to.

Next election, let get some people in place who are affective, and cautious with the public coffers.

Report Add Reply

