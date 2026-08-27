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Martin Sellner to miss nationalist conference after Canadian authorities fail to approve travel authorization

Austrian activist and remigration advocate Martin Sellner says he will not be attending an upcoming nationalist convention in Hamilton after the Canadian government failed to approve his travel authorization to enter the country in time for the event.
Austrian activist and remigration advocate Martin Sellner says he will not be attending an upcoming nationalist convention in Hamilton after the Canadian government failed to approve his travel authorization to enter the country in time for the event.WS Canva/ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Immigration
Andrea Horwath
Hamilton
Daniel Tyrie
Cdnpol
B'nai Brith
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Dominion Society of Canada
Remigration
martin sellner
domcon
domcon2026
aslam rana
nationalist
canadian nationalists
robert putnam
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Western Standard
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