Martin Sellner to miss nationalist conference after Canadian authorities fail to approve travel authorization

CALGARY — Austrian activist and remigration advocate Martin Sellner says he will not be attending an upcoming nationalist convention in Hamilton after the Canadian government failed to approve his travel authorization to enter the country in time for the event.Sellner, who was scheduled to speak at the Dominion Society of Canada’s DomCon 2026 event on August 29, posted a video on the social media platform X saying he had waited more than 800 hours without receiving a decision on hiselectronic travel authorization from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).“I didn’t get my electronic travel allowance, and the Canadian state did this in a typical Canadian way,” Sellner said.“They just didn’t answer. There was no big no; it was just this silent administrative wall.”.Sellner said he was advised that he would receive information about the next steps in the application process within 72 hours, but more than a month has passed without a response.He predicted immigration officials would contact him after the conference to request additional documents, when it would be too late for him to attend or pursue an immediate legal challenge.IRCC previously told the Western Standard that it could not discuss Sellner’s application because of privacy laws.“All persons seeking to come to Canada must meet the eligibility and admissibility requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act,” IRCC said.“Decisions regarding the granting of travel documents are made independently, on a case-by-case basis, by trained officers.”The 37-year-old Sellner advocates for “remigration,” a political position involving the return or removal of Third World immigrants from Western countries.He has previously been barred from entering the United Kingdom and faced travel restrictions in Germany..EXCLUSIVE: Prominent remigration activist says Canadian officials may deny him entry ahead of nationalist conference.In his video, he predicted that Canadian authorities would probably make a decision after DomCon had taken place.“I think that probably after the conference they're going to answer and demand more documents, but obviously it will be too late then,” Sellner said.In his video, he also launched a broader attack on Canadian immigration policy, saying Canada is undergoing a “silent ethnic replacement,” particularly through immigration from India and China.“The native Canadians, the people who built up Canada, will be replaced, and you cannot have a Canada without Canadians,” he stated.“If you ethnically, demographically replace the people, you also destroy the culture, you destroy the rule of law, you destroy the democracy.”Sellner also cited American political scientist Robert Putnam’s research on ethnic diversity, which has shown that immigration and diversity can reduce social trust and solidarity in the short term, and claimed remigration activists such as himself were defending “ethnocultural continuity,” the rule of law and Western civilization.“There are countless studies about the effects of ethnic diversity. They all show the more ethnically diverse a nation-state is, the higher the rates of corruption and crime you have, and in the end, democracy can't work anymore,” Sellner said.“How can a post-democratic gangland, ethnically fragmented choke of a nation-state, sustain a high-trust society and democracy and a functioning economy?”He also praised the Dominion Society and its founder, Daniel Tyrie, saying the organization was “the peak of Canadian politics right now” because its members are “brave enough to talk about these realities.”“We’re not radical, we’re just early,” Sellner stated..B’nai Brith urges Ottawa to block foreign speakers from Ontario nationalist conference.DomCon has previously drawn opposition from Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath, Liberal MP Aslam Rana, and B’nai Brith Canada, all of whom have alleged the Dominion Society promotes racist and antisemitic views.Sellner urged those who disagree with his and the Dominion Society’s views to attend the conference and debate its participants instead of attempting to shut down the event.“They should be open for debate,” he said.“I’m welcoming everybody to come to DomCon, to debate me, to engage in open, serious and fearless debate about these important issues.”Although Sellner will not appear in person, he said attempts to keep him out of Canada would only generate more interest in the conference and his political movement..He previously told the Western Standard that if he was denied entry to the country, he would address the conference virtually.“They can ban people, but they cannot block ideas from entering countries,” he said.