Marxist-Leninists urge Canadians to travel to Cuba despite fuel crisis

The Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada is calling on Parliament to encourage Canadians to take holidays in Cuba, arguing that tourism is vital to the island nation’s economy even as fuel shortages and airline cancellations create a “really difficult situation.”In a brief submitted to the Commons foreign affairs committee, the party urged the federal government to “demonstrate principled leadership” by helping Canadian airlines resume flights. “Tourists are well cared for at every level in Cuba,” the party wrote, adding that other countries’ airlines have arranged alternative refueling and Canada should do the same.The push comes amid a federal travel advisory issued on February 19, warning Canadians of “chronic and severe shortages of basic necessities including food, bottled water, public water supply, medication, fuel and hard currency.” The advisory also noted that resorts “can be affected by shortages” and that “fuel availability has decreased, is difficult to predict and may disrupt ground transportation.”Cuba’s Ministry of Energy confirmed a nationwide blackout Monday due to limited fuel supplies. Cuban Ambassador Rodrigo Diaz told the committee on February 24 that tourism’s collapse is already taking a heavy toll. .“The lack of jet fuel prevents us from providing refueling service to international airlines. As a result, Canadian airlines have suspended their flights to Cuba and thousands of tourists have been affected,” Diaz said.The ambassador highlighted the broader economic impact: Canadian-owned hotels and tour companies operating in Cuba are struggling, and the tourism sector’s collapse contributed to a 5-point decline in the country’s GDP, according to the University of Havana’s Centre for Studies of the Cuban Economy.Despite the warnings, the Marxist-Leninist Party says Canadians should continue to travel to Cuba, framing tourism as essential to supporting the island’s health and education sectors during the crisis.