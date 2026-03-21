News

Marxist-Leninists urge Canadians to travel to Cuba despite fuel crisis

The beaches of Cuba hold strong allure to Canadian visitors.
The beaches of Cuba hold strong allure to Canadian visitors.Dave Makichuk photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Cuba
Rodrigo Diaz
Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news