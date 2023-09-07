Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A spokesperson from the Ottawa Hospital issued a statement on Wednesday, announcing that the hospital is revising its mask-wearing recommendations in preparation for the upcoming fall respiratory season.
The mandatory masking decision was made as they expect a higher likelihood of the spread of influenza, RSV, and COVID-19.
Beginning on Monday, September 11, the requirement for wearing masks will be extended to cover all clinical areas and waiting rooms.
This includes areas like inpatient units, patient rooms, nursing stations, and ambulatory care sections.
The hospital said these mask-wearing requirements will remain in effect throughout the entire respiratory virus season.
During the summer, the Ottawa Hospital relaxed some of its mask-wearing rules, making masks optional in public spaces, non-clinical areas, and clinical areas where direct patient care, such as nursing stations and unit hallways, was not involved.
The updated policy will reintroduce mask requirements in clinical areas without direct patient care.
In non-clinical spaces like administrative areas, meeting rooms, and public places such as the cafeteria, masks will continue to be optional but strongly recommended.
(10) comments
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36715243/ pretty extensive conclusions on masks done by US government. Our experts are somewhat dishonest.
There is zero scientific evidence to wear a mask. Just say no. Call your mla and keep calling. This is beyond socialist control now. I have no words at this insane stupidity.
Masks signify Obedience to Canada's Failing HeathAbuse System . . .
These people live in a Bubble and actually believe their own nonsense, they even tell you Canada's North Korea Style HC is the best on the planet.
100s of studies demonstrate that like the useless Lockdowns, Masks are completely Useless to stop a Virus. But morons will continue to be morons. Lately it has been found that carcinogens in the masks may even contribute to Cancer.
No wonder Canada managed to Kill almost 5 Xs more Citizens per Million than did Sweden . . . and what did the Swedes do that worked so well you ask?
Nothing . . . kids stayed in school and businesses remained open.
" the upcoming fall respiratory season. "
Is Pride Season officially over, then? Time to trade our diversity flags for the signalling mask to show our deference to the laurentians and WEF elect?
I'd rather embrace the pumpkin-spice-everything fad, thanks.
Yep and we trust our health to these "people of science"
Let's watch if other hospitals go along with this "anti science", then we will know where not to move to. I would not trust any Dr's in those cities. Either they don't know how to do proper research past wikipedia, or they are too woke to think logically. Dangerous areas in Canada need to be avoided. Think of the health care they are NOT capable of doing, being so uninformed. Wonder how much the WHO is paying them for this act of obedience and stupidity. Helena Guenther
Good sheeple
Ask the Hospital to produce 2 peer reviewed studies that masks do anything to stop airborne viruses. Fact is, there is none.
The thickness in the brain department is mind numbing.
