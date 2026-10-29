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Masked suspects shoot father and daughters in Toronto home invasion

Three armed men forced entry through a rear door, demanded valuables, and opened fire during a struggle, police say.
Two of the victims remain in life-altering condition from the attack
Two of the victims remain in life-altering condition from the attackCBC
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Ontario
Toronto
Public Safety
Gun Violence
Drake
Home Invasion
Bridle Path