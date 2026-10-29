Masked suspects shoot father and daughters in Toronto home invasion

TORONTO — Three masked suspects armed with handguns and a hammer forced their way into a home on Hyde Park Circle in the Bridle Path early Thursday, shot a father and his two adult daughters during a struggle, and fled in an SUV, Toronto police said.Officers were called to the residence near Bayview Ave. and Lawrence Ave. E. around 3:43 a.m. after reports of a shooting inside the house. Four adults — a father, mother, and their two adult daughters — were taken to hospital. Two remain in life-altering condition, while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The father and both daughters were shot and one person was also struck with a hammer.Insp. Kristy Smith of the Hold Up Squad said that the suspects entered through a rear door, confronted the family, and demanded valuables. They fired multiple times during a struggle inside the home before fleeing. No descriptions of the suspects have been released..Neighbour Cecil Hawkins told CBC News the incident was “a terrible shock and tragedy.” He described the homeowner as a “really lovely lady” who is “community-minded,” “pleasant,” and “affable,” with two daughters. Hawkins said homes in the area typically have “good security,” making the attack surprising. He contrasted it with the earlier shooting outside Drake’s Bridle Path mansion, saying residents do not expect this to happen to “a more normal person.”The attack occurred in one of Toronto’s most expensive residential areas, where private security is common, yet it still required a full emergency response from Toronto police and paramedics.No arrests have been made.