Maskwacis RCMP seize firearms from repeat offender on release for armed robbery

Maskwacis RCMP arrested a repeat offender after seizing multiple firearms and ammunition from a Samson Cree Nation residence on Thursday.James Rain, 21, was taken into custody following a search warrant executed after a tip about illegal firearms. Rain faces multiple charges including failing to comply with release orders, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence or registration, and unsafe storage of a firearm.At the time of his arrest, Rain was under curfew after being charged with armed robbery for a Wetaskiwin liquor store theft on Aug. 14. .He appeared before a Justice of the Peace and has been remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin.Anyone with information is urged to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.