News

Mass casualty attack shocks Taiwan as knife rampage hits Taipei

At least three people were killed and five others wounded Friday after a knife-wielding attacker went on a violent rampage through the heart of Taipei, turning the city’s evening commute into chaos.
At least three people were killed and five others wounded Friday after a knife-wielding attacker went on a violent rampage through the heart of Taipei, turning the city’s evening commute into chaos.X screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Taiwan
Mass Casualty Incident
Knife Attacks
Taipei
International
cho jung-tai
william lai

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news