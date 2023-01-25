Person reading a newspaper

It is taking more and more government help, both financial and legislative, to keep the legacy media afloat. 

Canadian newspapers have cut so many jobs that subsidies contingent on numbers of newsroom employees are 43% under budget. Taxpayers’ payroll rebates of $13,750 per staffer could not avert layoffs, data show.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons said payroll rebates introduced in 2019 had cost taxpayers $96.1 million. They were originally budgeted at $170 million.

"decrease in advertising revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic"

The decrease in revenue caused by COVID-19 (WuFlu as it was known) is no doubt real but it wasn't because people weren't spending more time at home consuming news like never before, just the opposite.

When Canadians began calling for restrictions on flights from China and other infected areas those newspapers dutifully reported that those wanting such basic measures were racists, xenophobes and worst. Newspapers reported full flights from infected areas as a good thing. Politicians openly flaunting any idea that there was a pandemic or reason to prepare for one was also reported as a good thing.

Those papers said masks were useless even for those at risk, the next week their editorial position changed to everyone needed to be masked at all times. Canadian newspapers made no attempt to show which was misinformation other than to claim what the politicians said and papers published was unquestionable.

Over and over again Canada's newspapers showed they are not a source of real or useful information. Instead they were full of misinformation and government propaganda that enabled Canada to descend into an authoritarian hell hole.

And they still wonder why people have stopped looking to Canada's propaganda machine that is Canada's MSM for information, news or explanations?

"“The loss of even just one job is a tragedy,” Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said at the time."

It's alright to legislate thousands of job losses via 'just transition' if they are in the oil and gas service industries though. What a bunch of hypocrites!

For years the old legacy written news articles comprised of Canadian Press writing an article then all the other written media outlets doing a copy and paste under their own head line. Good to see these old out of date news outlets finally dying.

