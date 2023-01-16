Cambridge, MA, will be having a sports night for children who identify as girlx on Wednesday.
“What are ‘girlx,’ you ask?” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay in a tweet.
“According to the tweet, @CambMA defines ‘girlx’ as people who ‘identify’ either with ‘girls’ or with ‘girlhood.’”
This event is only for "girlx"What are "girlx," you ask ?According to the tweet, @CambMA defines "girlx" as people who "identify" either with "girls" or with "girlhood" https://t.co/MCPMV3J3PK pic.twitter.com/t5GckjhaWX— Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 14, 2023
The City of Cambridge said girls in kindergarten to Grade 5 and their families are invited to learn about local teams and explore new sports.
“Attend Cambridge Sports Night for Girlx on January 18, from 5:30-7 PM at the War Memorial Field House to learn more,” it said.
Girls (K - 5th grade) and their families are invited to learn about local teams and explore new sports. Attend Cambridge Sports Night for Girlx on January 18, from 5:30-7 PM at the War Memorial Field House to learn more- https://t.co/T1tIWfxUdf #CambMA pic.twitter.com/Cp05rT0KvX— City of Cambridge (@CambMA) January 11, 2023
The City of Cambridge linked to a blog post, which said girlx who play sports are more likely to have better grades, higher levels of confidence, and develop the critical skills necessary to succeed in the workplace.
The blog post said it is an opportunity for girlx to explore new sports; learn about existing teams; and enjoy prizes, pizza, games, and hands-on demonstrations.
This ordeal comes after the Cambridge Dictionary added another definition for the word woman to include transgender people on December 12.
“Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of ‘woman,’” said City Journal writer Christopher Rufo.
The new definition added for woman is an adult who lives and identifies as female though might have been a different sex at birth.
Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of "woman." pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Cambridge your definition is wrong! Do you even know what a woman is? Apparently not. Your definition says any guy who dresses in ladies clothing is a woman. I see the woke has gotten hold of you. Being a woman is far more complex then playing dress up!
