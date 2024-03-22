MASSACRE IN MOSCOW: Terrorists attack concert hall, horrific video emerges as dozens killed

A terrorist attack is underway at a Moscow concert hall.Videos posted to social media show people trying to get out of the Crocus Concert Hall, shots being fired and the building on fire.Reports say at least four gunman in camouflage gear opened fire.One video shows several terrorists armed with automatic weapons shoot people as they are huddled up against a wall.One news agency reports that at least 40 people have been killed and up to 100 wounded.Reports from the scene said the theatre's roof was now on fire and starting to crumble, with dozens of people still trapped inside.The concert has seating for 6,200 people and tonight's event was sold out.Russian officials called the incident a "bloody terrorist attack."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters President Vladimir Putin had been informed about shooting a few minutes after the incident, WARNING: THE NEXT VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED..Earlier this month, Western embassies had warned its citizens to avoid going to crowded places as they had intelligence that a terrorist attack was imminent..A video taken inside the concert hall lobby shows numerous corpses laying on the ground as panicked people stampede by the for the gates.Meanwhile, the entertainment core in the city of St. Petersburg was evacuated Friday night over fears of a copycat attack.It's not the first time terrorists have launched this type of attack.The Dubrovka Theater was taken over by Chechen terrorists on October 23, 2002. A total of 850 hostages were taken and ended with Russian security services killing or causing the death of 172 people.