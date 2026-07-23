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Massive $139M drug bust exposes South Asian cross-border trucking network

Ontario Provincial Police dismantle alleged broker operation moving cocaine and meth through legitimate supply chains.
nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs were seized alongside a troubling array of weapons
nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs were seized alongside a troubling array of weaponsOPP
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