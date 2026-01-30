News

Massive aluminum deposit in Saskatchewan could reshape North America’s supply chain

Christopher Hopkins, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Energy Metals Corp.
Christopher Hopkins, president and chief executive officer of Canadian Energy Metals Corp.Courtesy of Albert Couillard/Radio-Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Energy
Scott Moe
Mike Hill
Critical Minerals
Saskachewan
Canadian Energy
Tisdale
Kevin Doherty
steel and aluminum
aluminium
canadian energy metals corp
christopher hopkins

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news