Massive aluminum deposit in Saskatchewan could reshape North America’s supply chain

CALGARY — An aluminum deposit in East-central Saskatchewan could potentially reshape North America’s critical mineral supply chains, according to a new economic assessment by the Canadian Energy Metals Corp (CEM).The company says its Thor Project — located near Tisdale within its 2,557-square-kilometre land package — contains one of the largest known aluminum-related deposits in the world, calling it a “possible game changer” for the continent’s aluminum and alumina supply.Results from the project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) suggest the deposit has the scale and economics to support long-term development.“This PEA confirms that the Thor Project is a possible game changer for North America’s aluminum supply chain,” Christopher Hopkins, president and chief executive officer of CEM, said in a statement.“In our world, anything that moves products, transmits power or stores energy uses aluminum.”The mineral resource estimate includes a measured and indicated resource of 49.5 billion tonnes, containing 6.8 billion tonnes of alumina, along with an inferred resource of 86.6 billion tonnes.“We have established a world-leading, secure source of alumina right here in Saskatchewan,” Hopkins said..Trump’s 50% steel, aluminum tariffs spark outrage in Canada; USW calls for immediate action\n\n.Under the PEA’s base-case scenario, the project would operate as a surface mine and processing facility with an average throughput of 16.5 million tonnes of ore per year.The project would also produce roughly 1.8 million tonnes of alumina annually over a 25-year mine life.The announcement comes as Canada’s aluminum sector faces uncertainty following tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on aluminum and steel imports, increasing interest in domestic and continent-wide supply security.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe welcomed the project, saying it will benefit from the province’s central geographic location as well as his government’s pro-mining policies.“We’re excited about the prospect of a new alumina industry setting up shop in our province, where people are ready for more jobs and investment from around the world,” Moe said in a statement.The financial model assumes initial capital expenditures of US$6.3 billion and operating costs of US$1.6 billion.It projects an after-tax internal rate of return of 72% and a net present value of US$72.3 billion, discounted at 10%.Tisdale Mayor Mike Hill said the discovery of the deposit in the area is welcome and the community looks forward to the future benefits of the project. "Agriculture will always be our foundation," Hill said. "However, no real community thrives by standing still. What defines Tisdale is our work ethic, our optimism, and our willingness to embrace new opportunities."