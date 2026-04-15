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Massive drug lab bust in Chilliwack yields fentanyl, meth and 5,000 kg of precursor chemicals

Massive drug lab bust in Chilliwack yields fentanyl, meth and 5,000 kg of precursor chemicals
Massive drug lab bust in Chilliwack yields fentanyl, meth and 5,000 kg of precursor chemicals Courtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Fentanyl
Chilliwack
Meth
Justin Fauth
Carlos Martinez

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