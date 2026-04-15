Massive drug lab bust in Chilliwack yields fentanyl, meth and 5,000 kg of precursor chemicals

Chilliwack RCMP say a major drug trafficking and production investigation has uncovered staggering quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA and industrial-scale precursor chemicals linked to a clandestine lab operation in the Fraser Valley.Police provided an update Wednesday, on the October 2025 investigation that led to the arrest of two suspects and the dismantling of a drug production network operating out of multiple locations in Chilliwack, including a clandestine laboratory on South Sumas Rd.The investigation, which involved multiple search warrants executed with support from specialized RCMP units and partner agencies, uncovered what police describe as a large-scale synthetic drug production operation. Because of the hazardous nature of the materials, the safe removal and analysis process took months to complete and required assistance from Health Canada chemists, the RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team, and out-of-province hazardous waste specialists.Officials said one particularly dangerous chemical discovered at the site required specialized civilian handling due to its risk to public safety.Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority funding from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit contributed several hundred thousand dollars toward dismantling the lab and covering associated policing costs. .The program focuses on targeting individuals tied to organized crime and gang activity posing the highest risk to public safety.“The scale of this seizure underscores the serious threat organized crime poses to public safety,” said CFSEU-BC deputy operational support officer Supt. Gary Hiar. He said the program ensures law enforcement resources are directed at the most harmful offenders.Chilliwack City Bylaw is also pursuing cost-recovery measures to help offset cleanup expenses related to the operation.Following full processing of the evidence, police confirmed the seizure of approximately 39.31 kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances, equivalent to more than 391,100 doses. Officers also seized about 43.09 kilograms of methyl-methcathinone, 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine mixtures, and 3.96 kilograms of MDMA along with 3,766 pills.Investigators also recovered more than 5,000 kilograms of chemicals and precursor materials used in drug production, as well as industrial equipment including reactor vessels, glassware, evaporators, holding tanks, mixers, and a pill press.In a related development, police said an additional 50.47 kilograms of fluorofentanyl — equivalent to 504,700 doses — was seized in November 2025 and is believed to have originated from the same lab operation.Two men, 35-year-old Justin Fauth and 37-year-old Carlos Martinez, were arrested on October 2, 2025. The following day, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for production and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both remain in custody and before the courts.“This information reflects the complexity and hazards involved in safely processing a clandestine drug laboratory,” said Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Supt. Darren Pankratz. “Investigations like this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to targeting those responsible and working with our partners to reduce the presence of dangerous drugs in Chilliwack. Public safety remains at the forefront of everything we do.”