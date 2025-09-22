UPDATED: Massive search launched after five-year-old boy goes missing near Crowsnest Pass

Various resources have been deployed to southern Alberta as RCMP and partner agencies continue the search for a missing five-year-old boy.At approximately 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, Crowsnest Pass RCMP received calls reporting that Darius Macdougall had gone missing while walking with six members of his family.Darius, who is autistic, was last seen approximately 2.5 miles south of Crowsnest Pass near Island Lake Campground. He has a medical issue which may prevent him from responding to others if approached or called by name.RCMP officers and Alberta conservation officers remain on scene, supported by search and rescue teams from across Alberta and British Columbia. The large-scale search operation includes the deployment of drones, search dogs, and helicopters.A total of 60 searchers are scouring the area.The search will continue overnight.Darius is described as being four feet tall with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue/grey hoodie and sweatpants.Anyone who has seen Darius or has information about his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2866.For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.