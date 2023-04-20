Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh speaking with attendees at the 2022 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh said YouTube demonetized his show and threatened to ban him because he doesn't use transgender people’s pronouns. 

“I’d rather take my show off YouTube than cooperate with that nonsense,” said Walsh in a Wednesday tweet.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Wednesday, 19 April - Global News Calgary supper news: reporter called PREGNANT WOMEN' 'PREGNANT PEOPLE'.

Can ya get any WOKER?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Another Brain-Dead Demokkkrat . . . asking very dumb questions.

Matt took him to school . . .

UTube needs to be abandoned by the Thinking Class!

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

perfect...UTube is sliding down...

Report Add Reply

