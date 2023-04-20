Daily Wire host Matt Walsh said YouTube demonetized his show and threatened to ban him because he doesn't use transgender people’s pronouns.
“I’d rather take my show off YouTube than cooperate with that nonsense,” said Walsh in a Wednesday tweet.
“So I am.”
As I announced during my speech tonight, YouTube has demonetized my show and threatened to ban us if we don’t respect the pronouns of trans people. I’d rather take my show off YouTube than cooperate with that nonsense. So I am. Starting Monday you can find my show free for…— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 20, 2023
He said the Matt Walsh Show will be free for every one on the Daily Wire effective Monday. It will be available on every other platform people get their podcasts.
The host went on to say he was “not going to forfeit my integrity for the sake of YouTube ad revenue.” He added he was “not going to go off to the hinterlands somewhere and languish in obscurity.”
“We’re going to make the show bigger and more accessible on even more platforms,” he said.
Walsh said in February Tennessee Democratic State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (TN-55) should listen to his testimony about a bill banning gender transitions in minors because of his experiences.
“Well, by background that qualifies me to speak to this is that I’m a human being with a brain and common sense, and I have a soul,” he said.
“And so therefore I think it’s a really bad idea to chemically castrate children.”
Today I testified at a committee hearing in support of a bill banning child mutilation in Tennessee. A Democrat on the committee asked what qualifies me to speak on the subject. It was a very dumb question but I tried my best to answer it for him. pic.twitter.com/56gAnl4TAL— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 8, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
Wednesday, 19 April - Global News Calgary supper news: reporter called PREGNANT WOMEN' 'PREGNANT PEOPLE'.
Can ya get any WOKER?
Another Brain-Dead Demokkkrat . . . asking very dumb questions.
Matt took him to school . . .
UTube needs to be abandoned by the Thinking Class!
perfect...UTube is sliding down...
