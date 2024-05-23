Mattel creates Barbie doll modelled after Canadian Olympic gold medalist Sinclair

Soccer star and Canadian Olympic gold medalist Christine Sinclair joins nine other female athletes in receiving an honourary Barbie doll made in her likeness. The athletic line is in celebration of Mattel’s 65th anniversary. Sinclair joins the likes of sports stars Venus Williams, Mary Fowler, Estelle Mossely, Rebeca Andrade, Susana Rodriguez, Alexa Moreno, Federica Pellegrini and Ewa Swoboda.Mattel, which owns the Barbie brand, said the release is meant to inspire young girls to play sports. “Knowing that girls involved in team sports are more likely to believe they are smart enough for their dream career, have high opinions on their abilities and competencies, increased leadership aspirations and enjoy higher levels of self-confidence, Barbie is bringing together these inspiring stories that are shaping the future to show girls that anything is possible if you relentlessly pursue your passions,” the company wrote in a news release. Sinclair, 40, of Burnaby, BC, has won Canada’s Soccer Player of the Year award 14 times. Playing for Canada’s national soccer team, she has claimed the Olympic gold medal once and bronze twice. She is also aCONCACAF champion, played in six FIFA Women’s World Cups. Notably, Sinclair is one of three players in the world, alongside pros Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta Vieira da Silva, to score at five World Cup editions and makes history as the top international goal scorer, per Global News. Sinclair retired from Team Canada in 2023 and now plays for the Portland Thorns soccer club.