Maverick Party leader Colin Krieger

Maverick Party leader Colin Krieger

The Maverick Party is slamming the Liberal's immigration policies in a fundraising letter blaming newcomers for jamming the country's hospitals and even clogging up the sewers.

"Western Canadians are fleeing major city centers (sic) in search of more affordable housing, we're having a hard time finding jobs, the wait time to find a family doctor can be up to two years in some places, emergency room visits for minor ailments have people waiting in line for hours at a time. This mass immigration policy is clogging up every public service we have," says the letter signed by Jordan Patterson, member of Guiding Council.

Tags

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

CSB
CSB

The headline for this article is offensive. Reading what the party said, this was not at all the implication. The title purposely misrepresents what they were saying. I expect better of the Western Standard.

Report Add Reply
Major Tom
Major Tom

It's called "The Great Replacement!" In summary....they will clog everything.....then replace it....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.