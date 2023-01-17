The Maverick Party is slamming the Liberal's immigration policies in a fundraising letter blaming newcomers for jamming the country's hospitals and even clogging up the sewers.
"Western Canadians are fleeing major city centers (sic) in search of more affordable housing, we're having a hard time finding jobs, the wait time to find a family doctor can be up to two years in some places, emergency room visits for minor ailments have people waiting in line for hours at a time. This mass immigration policy is clogging up every public service we have," says the letter signed by Jordan Patterson, member of Guiding Council.
"Even the sewers are overloaded so how can anyone with a lick of sense purport that these disastrous policies do anything but hurt Canadians on the lowest rungs of the socio-economic ladder?"
The letter is titled "Canadians First."
The letter notes the Liberal government brought 431,000 immigrants to Canada in 2022 and plan to increase that number to 500,000 per year in 2023.
"Canada has real problems; what's wrong with making sure Canadians' needs are met first or even just allowing immigrants in who have advanced degrees or a history of starting business who have many employees on their payroll?" reads the letter.
"Obviously immigration can be a good thing but basic grade ten (sic) economics should have taught us deliberately increasing demand or scarcity increases costs which contribute to inflation. How can the liberals (sic) continue to dilute Canadian buying power, overload our infrastructure, and simultaneously spew out platforms about sustainability and affordability? It's nonsense! Either they aren't for what they say they are or they're just that uneducated."
The letter closes with a plea to donate to the party as their have been rumblings of a snap summer election.
Attempts to reach party leader Colin Krieger for comment were unsuccessful, with a party staffer saying he wouldn't be available until Thursday.
The Maverick Party was formed to give Western Canadians a greater say in confederation.
The headline for this article is offensive. Reading what the party said, this was not at all the implication. The title purposely misrepresents what they were saying. I expect better of the Western Standard.
It's called "The Great Replacement!" In summary....they will clog everything.....then replace it....
