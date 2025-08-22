Maxwell denies Epstein 'client list,' appears to clear Trump in DOJ transcripts

In a newly released interview transcript, Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted accomplice of financier Jeffrey Epstein, denied the existence of a “client list” linked to Epstein’s sex trafficking operations and refuted allegations of misconduct involving US President Donald Trump. On Friday, the Department of Justice released the transcript of Maxwell’s July 2025 interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, conducted over two days.According to Reuters, Maxwell stated she was unaware of any “client list” associated with Epstein and had never witnessed or heard of any blackmail schemes involving powerful individuals. The DOJ’s internal review found no evidence supporting such claims. This release aligns with previous DOJ findings that concluded Epstein died by suicide and that there was no incriminating client list or blackmail evidence.During the interview, Maxwell asserted she had never seen Donald Trump in any inappropriate setting. She described their interactions as friendly and noted that Trump was always “very cordial and very kind” to her..Epstein victim's family urges Trump not to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.The Guardian reported that Maxwell also denied recruiting masseuses from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for Epstein. These statements contradict earlier claims made by Trump regarding his falling out with Epstein over the latter’s attempts to hire workers away from Trump’s Florida club.Maxwell expressed skepticism about Epstein’s death, stating she did not believe it was a suicide. She attributed the incident to “mismanagement” at the Bureau of Prisons, highlighting security lapses such as non-functional cameras at the time of Epstein’s death.Axios reported that, while she did not endorse a conspiracy theory, her comments reignite long-standing debates about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.The release of the interview transcript comes amid political pressure on the DOJ for transparency in the Epstein case.Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse had formally requested all related materials in a letter on July 28. Following the interview, Maxwell was transferred from a low-security prison in Florida to a minimum-security camp in Texas, a move that has sparked speculation and criticism over a possible undisclosed deal.Maxwell, convicted in 2021 for aiding Epstein in abusing underage girls, is currently serving a 20-year sentence and has appealed to the US Supreme Court to overturn her conviction.Her legal team has expressed interest in seeking clemency or a pardon from President Trump.