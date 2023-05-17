EDITOR'S NOTE:The original version of this story said Elizabeth May wore a World Economic Forum pin, which was incorrect. Story has be corrected to reflect this. Story has also been updated with response from Elizabeth May.
Tom Kmiec (Calgary Shepard, AB,) during a House of Common debate on Trudeau’s gun grab, said he understood a comment from Green Party leader Elizabeth May MP (Saanich-Gulf Islands, BC) as referring to his constituents opposing federal gun confiscation as “scum.”
May used the word during a debate on Bill C-21, a Liberal bill to fan and confiscate certain firearms.
In a statement to the Western Standard, May said the “scum” word was taken out of context.
May used a Yiddish proverb, which Kmiec took her as calling his constituents “scum.”
“I do enjoy the use of Yiddish proverbs and one comes to mind from Tim Robbins Still Life with Woodpecker. The reason you have to keep stirring the stew, you have to keep stirring because otherwise, the scum rises to the top,” said May.
“So here in this place, we have to stir and stir and do what we should do for Canadians, which is to give them the best possible, best possible service as MPs.”
May accused the Conservative Party of hyping up some bills with divisive rhetoric.
“I ask in that context if he doesn't find it troubling the very bills that have been, I would say with due respect, hyped up in terms of the rhetoric by the Conservatives in this house are the ones that come back to him,” said May.
May asked the Conservatives to work with the other parties and prevent the “scum from rising to the top.”
“Does he think that perhaps it would it would behoove my friends in the Conservative Party to try and be more balanced in what's wrong with a bill?” said May.
“What's good with the bill and how we work together to give Canadians the best possible meal and keep the scum from rising to the top.”
Kmiec responded and defended his constituents concerned about the “overreach” of Trudeau’s gun grab.
“I'm a little worried, Madam Speaker, that the way she just described my constituents who are emailing me on this issue. They deserve to be heard, not to be name called,” said Kmiec.
“They are concerned not because of what we are saying on the side of the house. They are concerned because the contents of the legislation is bad news for them.”
Kmiec said his constituents came to him with their fears about Trudeau’s gun grab.
“I don't need to go around into my constituency raising fears. They are fearful on their own. I happen to have more meetings on C-21 and firearms legislation in the past six to eight months from constituents that do not reach out to me on a regular basis,” said Kmiec.
“I invite the member to come out to my riding, an urban Calgary riding. What is the second most important issue they deserve to be [heard].”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(15) comments
Who is stupid enough to fund this clueless Green Fascist Idiot?
ahhhh.... George Soros the fascist scumbag.
Hey lizzy, bud light is on sale, drink up 🍺
Elli has never been a person of note. She has turned into a bitter old gal that has no grip on reality it seems. These far left extremists just hate conservatives because we seem to make people work for their money and take responsibility for their own actions. If you don't work you shouldn't be eating. A hand up is way different from a hand out. These leftists have these ideals that make everyone poorer so even the hard working have to have a helping hand all the time. This should never be so. It is this type of thinking and hate that is having 1.5 million Canadians going to food banks. So what kind of low lifes think this is ok to promote? Mirror time MS. MAy.
Lizzy look in the mirror and you will see scum.
So agree with you.
It would seem to me that these low value, low support politicians must use sanctimony and misinformation to get any media attention. Despite their lack of connection with reality and their mindless attempts at policy, they continue to drivel misinformation in the hopes that our bought and paid for media and its info-tainers will give her some attention. But for attention to be given it must be extreme drivel and way beyond the partisan talking points espoused by the NDP Liberals to qualify.
I think I understand how Ms. May feels. I too have strong feelings on this issue most likely stronger than Ms. May as this is confiscation of private property... which is the point. If they can confiscate legally obtained private property in this case bad, evil firearms then they can and will take anything...
Remember the WEF... you will own nothing and like it. Ever wonder how they intend to do that? Well in Russia they had the police remove you from your dwelling and put you where they wanted you to go.. you were not permitted to take anything with you... just the cloths on your back. Your property became the states property.
Pre WWII Germany they did the very same thing. Then killed as many bad people as they could. Oh and lets not forget Germany confiscated firearms first... wonder why!?
If I remember correctly Hitler made himself dictator in just 6 weeks of becoming the chancellor of Germany... he had a plan... in fact he wrote a book called Mein Kampf.
Make no mistake these people are Very Serious with clear goals and objectives with point by point tasks with dates assigned to every action point!
The next few years will be most interesting!!
Vile drunken sanctimonious hag.
Is she still on the sauce?
speaking of scum.....SMH
The feeling is mutual! The Green Party is falsely claiming they are green when they are actually the true scum of the earth.
Maybe a street gang will invade her neighborhood and teach her who the real scum is, other that 90% of her fellow politicians.
Drunken Lizzy spouts off again, why do these people keep getting recycled? The only scum I see, is the scum in Ottawa, from Justin Castro to Jughead Singh, toss in a drunk that has sponged off the taxpayer for years, and you have enough scum to fill a number of bags, giving us a bunch of Lib/NDP/Green scumbags, and that’s all we get for 100s of billions in debt, a bunch of bags full of scum.
The monstrously ugly face of fascism on full display
[thumbup]Yep! Pretty much sums her up!
