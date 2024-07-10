May pledges to lead Greens to election to show how boomers ‘f***d this planet’

An “angry, cranky” Green MP Elizabeth May on Tuesday vowed to lead the party into another election to show voters how they “f—ked this planet.” May, 70, in rambling remarks to reporters said she felt lucky to be alive and didn’t understand why Canadians have sharp opinions of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “The stakes are really big here,” said May. “I have got another grandbaby coming at the end of October and I feel very, very committed as I feel everybody my age should. Baby boomers have f—ked this planet and we can’t walk away and leave it for our kids to fix it.”“I am sorry I just used the f-word out loud but I think kids understand what I am saying,” said May. "I am a 70-year old, angry, cranky.”“Are you up for really doing another campaign?” asked a reporter. “I can’t tell you how blessed I feel,” replied May.“I am 70 years old. A year ago, June 29, not to put too much of a somber tone on it, but I am so lucky to be alive. I had a hemorrhagic stroke. I didn’t have a doctor. My husband calls it a stroke of luck because I hadn’t had a family doctor for eight years and thanks to having a stroke I have a doctor.”“I am in remarkably good health,” said May. “I am working longer hours than most people half my age could handle. I am not trying to push my luck or set any new world records but I have been crisscrossing the country.”“Am I ready? Sure, of course.”May made her remarks following the resignation of her unelected deputy leader Jonathan Pedneault, a former Human Rights Watch organizer. Pedneault ran for the Green Party in a 2023 byelection in Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount, QC, and lost by 8,129 votes, finishing fourth.MP May again predicted some breakthrough for the Green Party but lamented the “hatred” expressed by Canadians. “Hatred which we see in many different forms and shapes right now, be it anti-Semitism which is on the rise in Canada, Islamophobia, trans hate: I sometimes think, and there is no way I know how to do this, that the politicians who benefit from the algorithms and the click-bait of rage farming, I don’t know how to do it, but what I want to do is love farming,” said May.“I want to find a way that gives people a chance and a hope and a sense of – I love this country. I love my neighbours. I love my community. Where did all this hate come from? I think Justin Trudeau is a very, very large disappointment but is it right that we have social media algorithms that want to generate a completely inappropriate ad hominem hatred against an individual that I have never seen against a prime minister before?”“I have seen unpopular prime ministers but this is not right. It is not Canadian. So I am dedicated to this country. I am dedicated to the life forms on this one and only green and blue planet in an otherwise dead space.”The Green Party in the 2021 general election failed to nominate candidates in 86 ridings. Greens won 2.3% of the popular vote nationwide or 396,988 votes, a fraction of support for the People’s Party of Canada (840,993 votes), Bloc Québécois (1.3 million votes), NDP (3 million), Liberal Party (5.6 million) and Conservative Party (5.7 million).The Greens have elected four MPs in the past 40 years. Turmoil in the leadership saw May resign in 2019 to be replaced by CBC Halifax host Jo-Anne Roberts. Toronto organizer Annamie Paul followed in 2020 but abruptly quit within a year amid internal bickering Paul called “the worst period in my life.”A fourth leader Amita Kuttner was appointed on an interim basis in 2021 and complained Party members “have been at each other’s throats.” MP May returned as leader in 2022.