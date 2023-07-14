Green party leader, Elizabeth May, said the health issue which sidelined her last week turned out to be a stroke.
“It’s best described as a miraculous near miss,” said May in a Thursday interview with the Globe and Mail.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
“I am not alarmed about my own situation because I had incredibly good luck in that there was an event, but it had no impact.”
May said she has suffered lingering neurological effects and looks forward to returning to her work as Green Party leader. She added the stroke did not affect her brain function, speech or motor control.
While she does not a long recovery ahead of her, she has decided to rest. She does not have to overcome any major symptoms of this incident.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave her a get well soon call. Her doctor told her she suffered bleeding in the tissues of her brain — otherwise known as a hemorrhagic stroke.
May acknowledged she was at a high school graduation event, presenting a scholarship award, in June when she was hit by a “blindingly painful headache.”
The headache led to her seeking medical assistance and being hospitalized for two-and-a-half days on Vancouver Island. She said her diagnosis is unlike any health challenge she has ever faced.
Green Party deputy leader, Jonathan Pedneault, said May and he were focusing on party business.
“Elizabeth is resting,” said Pedneault. “That’s all I have to say.”
The Green leader said she does not think her health issues will affect her leadership of the party.
If her medical situation were to affect her ability to carry on with her leadership responsibilities, she said Pedneault would be ready to take her place.
May concluded by saying she thinks it is “unlikely that there are very many people who want to seize on somebody having a health issue which is under control, and the prognosis fantastic, and think it means anything about that person’s political career.”
“It really doesn’t,” she said.
Originally, May’s husband, John Kidder, said on Monday she was admitted to hospital because of exhaustion.
“Elizabeth was undone last week from sheer overwork, fatigue and stress,” said Kidder.
“Does it not seem odd to you that we expect our parliamentarians to work double shifts through May and June, sometimes 19-hour days, to sit until midnight almost every day, to keep up with their always demanding constituency work, and still to have minds at all?”
(3) comments
Stroke affects brain function. Liz should be ok.
Alcohol abuse causes all kinds of health issues Lizzy. She needs to stop grifting off the taxpayer and attend AA, for her own health.
Plus she got the clot shots
