Elizabeth May

Elizabeth May, July 2014 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Green party leader, Elizabeth May, said the health issue which sidelined her last week turned out to be a stroke. 

“It’s best described as a miraculous near miss,” said May in a Thursday interview with the Globe and Mail

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Daddy Stovepipe
Daddy Stovepipe

Stroke affects brain function. Liz should be ok.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Alcohol abuse causes all kinds of health issues Lizzy. She needs to stop grifting off the taxpayer and attend AA, for her own health.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

Plus she got the clot shots

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.