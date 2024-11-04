Mayor declines to blame dead pine for Jasper fire, cites beetle infestation

Despite widespread knowledge of dead pine in Jasper National Park, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland withheld judgment on whether it contributed to a devastating fire that displaced 40% of the town’s residents, says Blacklock's Reporter.Testifying before the Senate agriculture and forestry committee, Ireland noted that the area was heavily impacted by dead trees but stopped short of attributing the fire’s scale to this factor.“I am not a scientist,” Mayor Ireland responded when asked if dead trees increased the fire’s severity. While he refrained from criticizing forest management practices, he acknowledged that “standings of dead pine were commonplace” due to an extensive pine beetle infestation that had affected the park for over a decade. “Certainly the pine beetle was more than just topical,” Ireland said. “The infestation that hit Jasper National Park more than a decade ago was intensive. It affected trees throughout the entire National Park.”Sen. Paula Simons inquired whether deadfall from the pine beetle outbreak could have fueled the blaze. Ireland replied, “I am perhaps unqualified to answer.” Sen. David Richards also questioned if a larger burn or firebreak would have helped prevent damage, to which Ireland responded, “It’s hard to know. I will defer to experts.”The July 24 fire ravaged Jasper, destroying 358 buildings and 32,700 hectares of forest. While Parks Canada officials had previously identified dead pine as a major risk, the agency has yet to disclose the extent of its removal efforts prior to the fire. “Obviously one of the big concerns is the dead trees and the fuel load,” testified Darlene Upton, vice-president of Parks Canada, in a 2020 Commons environment committee hearing. At the time, Upton noted the agency was increasing its efforts to mitigate fire risk.In 2021, Parliament allocated $100.6 million over five years to national park fire preparedness, including $2.2 million annually to control beetle infestations.Parks Canada had previously claimed that Jasper was “one of the very few places” where it actively removed dead trees to reduce fire hazards. However, as recently as October 28, Parks Canada stated it lacked specific records on dead pine removal over the three years leading up to the fire, saying, “We do not have documents available that would provide the exact numbers you are seeking,” in response to a query from Blacklock’s.Following the fire, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault dismissed claims that forest mismanagement played a role, stating on July 29, “To think over all of those decades we would not have deployed all the resources necessary to try and do everything that is humanly possible to protect the town from a forest fire is simply not true.”