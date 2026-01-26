Mayor distances Ontario town from rally banner after alleged hot-mic remarks surface

TORONTO — A demonstration linked to highway safety concerns in Cochrane, Ont., has drawn wider attention after allegations emerged that Mayor Peter Politis privately expressed sympathy with protesters’ concerns while publicly condemning their message.On Saturday, members of Second Sons Canada appeared in Cochrane as part of the broader “Safe Highway Rally” movement focused on Hwy 11. The group displayed a banner near the town’s welcome sign reading “INDIAN TRUCKS KILL CANUCKS,” which immediately prompted backlash from residents and local officials.Second Sons Canada describes itself as a men’s nationalist organization advocating for traditional values and public safety. Members say their message was intended to highlight what they view as a rise in trucking-related collisions and fatalities, which they link to rapid changes in the trucking industry and immigration-driven labour trends. .Transport Canada statistics show that commercial vehicle collisions have increased in recent years, though federal data does not attribute causation to any specific ethnic or national group.Politis attended events connected to the Hwy. 11 safety rally at the town’s Pavilion, where he spoke about long-standing concerns related to road conditions, maintenance, and traffic safety. Following the appearance of the banner, however, the mayor publicly distanced himself and the municipality from the demonstration.In a statement circulated on social media, Politis said he was “ashamed of our town” being associated with the sign, describing it as racist and emphasizing that those responsible were not local residents. He said the banner did not reflect the values of Cochrane..But later, an audio recording began circulating online that allegedly captures the mayor in a private conversation with a Second Sons member at the Pavilion shortly after the rally.In the recording, Politis appears to acknowledge concerns about trucking safety and industry standards, speaking in a markedly different tone than in his subsequent public comments. The recording has not been independently authenticated, and the mayor has not publicly commented on its contents..The Safe Highway Rally movement has gained traction in several northern Ontario communities, with residents calling for guardrails, improved maintenance, and increased provincial attention to Hwy. 11, which has seen multiple serious collisions over the years.While Second Sons Canada has staged similar demonstrations in other Ontario towns, their involvement has often proven controversial, with critics accusing the group of using safety issues to advance a broader ideological agenda.