News

Mayor Sim apologizes for falsely accusing councillor of 'handing out illegal drugs on Christmas'

Orr was not even in town during the holidays.
Mayor Ken Sim
Mayor Ken SimPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Apology
Drugs
Mayor Ken Sim
vanpoli
Councillor Sean Orr

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news