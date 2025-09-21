News

Mayoral candidate Jeff Davison says campaign is about 'innovation' and 'diversity of thought'

Mayoral Candidate Jeff Davison
Mayoral Candidate Jeff DavisonPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Mayor
Jeff Davison
Mayoral Candidate
Calgary Mayoral Candidate
Calagary municipal elections
Calgary mayoral candidate Jeff Davison
Bearspaw South Feeder Main
Bearspaw South Feeder Main break
water pipe burst
wtaer pipe burst Calgary

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news