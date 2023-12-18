MB NDP Premier wants Gaza refugees, supports ‘humanitarian ceasefire’

Manitoba’s new NDP Premier Wab Kinew wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the “dire humanitarian situation” in Gaza for civilians and children during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Kinew suggested Canada should welcome Palestinian refugees.In his letter to Trudeau, Kinew said the provincial NDP government was “pleased to see” Canada voted in favour of a United Nations resolution on December 12. The resolution, while not binding, called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war. However, there was no mention of Hamas surrendering or releasing hostages.“However, there is still more work to be done,” wrote Kinew in the letter. “Canada should bring refugees in from the region. Manitoba is willing to take in those seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and provide them with the sanctuary and support they require.”Kinew stated his NDP government supports the federal government's promise to offer humanitarian assistance. Kinew also said offering “refuge” would be a way to provide humanitarian assistance.The premier wrote if a refugee program were to be implemented, it should be designed so the refugees could eventually return to their homes.“Our goal is not to facilitate further displacement of people, but rather to respond to the current humanitarian crisis with compassion and to help those whose lives are at risk from war and starvation,” said Kinew.The war started when Hamas launched a terrorist attack on October 7 against Israel, killing more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians and taking about 250 hostages. The attack was brutal, which Hamas videotaped and shared on social media for the world to see.According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 18,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since October 7 and approximately 1.9 million individuals have been forced to leave their homes.