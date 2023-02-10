McCrispy billboard

McDonald's has been forced to take down the "tasteless" McCrispy sign next to Penmount Crematorium. 

 Courtesy Cornwall Live/BPM Media

McDonald’s has agreed to take down a McCrispy billboard put up next to a road sign to Penmount Crematorium in Cornwall, UK. 

“We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Friday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

MTDEF
MTDEF

Hahaha, that's priceless

