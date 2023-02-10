McDonald’s has agreed to take down a McCrispy billboard put up next to a road sign to Penmount Crematorium in Cornwall, UK.
“We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Friday.
“However, in light of the concerns raised by Cornwall Live, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed.”
While some people found the advertisement hilarious, others were less than impressed to find it featured on a bus stop opposite Penmount Crematorium.
The brightly-coloured billboard featuring the signature McCrispy sparked a large amount of online controversy, as it gathered mixed reactions from drivers on A39.
The poster was labelled as tasteless by certain people because of its proximity to the crematorium sign.
“Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless and I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one,” said one woman.
Another person said he “fell off the chair laughing."
McDonald’s urged people it was taking the serious matter into consideration. People have speculated the McCrispy billboard will be replaced with one of Burger King’s Whopper, but these claims have not been confirmed.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Hahaha, that's priceless
