McDonald's opens spin-off restaurant to attract 'TikTok generation'

McDonald’s is targeting the younger crowd with chai frappes and avocado sandwiches at a new spin-off restaurant, named after the fast food chain’s ‘80s and ‘90s alien mascot CosMc.The restaurant chain is gearing up to fast-track its growth in the coming years. It reportedly plans to open 10,000 restaurants worldwide by 2027. The first spin-off store, which McDonald’s confirmed Wednesday at an investment meeting, will open in Bolingbrook, IL this week, with at least nine more are scheduled to open in 2024. The colourful decoration is purposefully eye-catching and the menu updated to appeal to the “TikTok generation,” GlobalData consulting firm retail expert Neil Saunders told The Daily Mail. "McDonald's is certainly targeting the TikTok generation. The marketing is all very social media friendly, it's very wacky and colourful. And it's very different to the traditional old McDonald's brand," Saunders said. The CosMc menu features a wide range of cafe-style beverages such as turmeric spiced latte and chai frappe bursts and food items such as creamy avocado tomatillo sandwiches. Saunders indicated it is meant to rival the likes of Starbucks, which is increasingly popular with the TikTok crowd due to its themed beverages and artisan-style menu options. "Starbucks is definitely one of the chains it is taking aim at," he said. "The CosMc offers a bigger opportunity for McDonald's in that beverage and snacking-on-the-go market."