McGill asks cops to remove anti-Israel encampment on campus, as mob occupies US campuses from New York to California

McGill University in Montreal on Tuesday asked for police assistance in clearing out an anti-Israel encampment of dozens of tents set up on its downtown campus. University officials said the request was made after protestors refused to leave, and noted the majority of protestors are not students at McGill or members of the school community. Anti-Israel protests have escalated at Concordia University, Montreal, as well, with protestors at both schools refusing to stop until the schools have divested from all companies they claims are “profiting from genocide,” per the Globe & Mail.Police have now started “their own process” for removing the sprawling encampment. Montreal’s police service (SPVM) spokeswoman Véronique Dubuc says they are evaluating “different avenues” to deal with the situation.An injunction against the protestors has been sought by two students. A lawyer will argue in the Quebec Superior Court later on Tuesday. McGill officials cited social media videos circulating with “unequivocally antisemitic language and intimidating behaviour.”The University of British Columbia’s Point Grey Campus, the University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa have similar encampments on their campuses, as do college campuses across the United States. The pro-Palestine, pro-Hamas mob has taken over college campuses from New York to Virginia to California. Anti-Israel riots have erupted at multiple US schools, with groups occupying academic buildings and libraries, prompting riot police to respond with teargas and shelter-in-place orders. A group of anti-Israel protestors moved to occupy Hamilton Hall, an academic building at Columbia University, New York City, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. They barricaded the door of the building and hung a Palestinian flag and “Free Palestine” banner from the window. .At Virginia Commonwealth University, police released tear gas in the library in attempts to drive out occupiers. .In Texas, Utah, Virginia and New Jersey dozens of people were arrested Monday for their involvement in pro-Palestine riots.. At University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA, pro-Hamas supporters erected a big screen and broadcast the atrocities against the Jewish people in Israel on October 7.