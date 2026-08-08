McGill faces class action over alleged 'antisemitism' as federal report condemns campus climate

A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against McGill University over allegations it failed to protect Jewish students from 'antisemitic' harassment and violence.Blacklock's Reporter says Quebec Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin ruled the case can proceed to trial, rejecting arguments that the courts should not intervene in university affairs."Universities are not immune from the intervention of the courts," Poulin wrote.The lawsuit seeks a partial tuition refund for Jewish students who claim they were unable to fully attend classes because of 'antisemitic' protests and intimidation, along with $5 million in punitive damages.The case alleges Jewish students at McGill were subjected to 'antisemitic' and 'antizionist' demonstrations, harassment, intimidation and physical assaults following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel."Jewish students were reportedly the victims of antisemitic and antizionist activities and speeches, harassment and intimidation," Poulin wrote. "Some were even assaulted."Lead plaintiff David Cobrin, a McGill business student, testified that after Oct. 7 he encountered large groups of masked protesters wearing keffiyehs demonstrating on campus and chanting 'antisemitic' slogans.Cobrin told the court he was knocked to the ground while attempting to attend class. Other students allegedly sought refuge inside a university library after masked protesters pushed through security barriers during a "Week of Rage" demonstration.The lawsuit alleges McGill failed to discipline those responsible despite repeatedly acknowledging that protesters' actions violated university policies and the law."McGill is blamed for failing to take meaningful and expeditious disciplinary actions against the perpetrators, allowing the activities to continue and intensify," Justice Poulin wrote in an earlier summary of the case.