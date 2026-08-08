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McGill faces class action over alleged 'antisemitism' as federal report condemns campus climate

McGill asks cops to remove anti-Israel encampment on campus
McGill asks cops to remove anti-Israel encampment on campusCBC
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Mcgill
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Quebec Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin
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