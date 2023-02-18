WEF 15 minute city 2
Douglas Farrow, an ethics professor at McGill University, is adamantly opposed to the 15-minute city concept.

The idea was first unveiled by Columbian-born urbanist professor Carlos Moreno in 2015 at the COP21 conference. The City of Oxford, UK has embraced the concept where amenities are available to all by walking or bicycling within 15 minutes. In 2024, Oxford will be split into nine zones where people will only be allowed to drive to 100 times per year and fined for excessive visits.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is 21st Century Fascism . . . just what you would expect from a South American marxist Professor.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Of course everyone realizes that 15 minute cities will effectively end the tourism industry.

