Former Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, said she thinks the Conservatives caused the wildfires in BC and the Northwest Territories.

On Saturday, McKenna took to X/Twitter to tell Conservatives they are the arsonists in Canada.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Frankyw55
Frankyw55

Yeah she yups like a turkey on X and blocks anyone from commenting on her post . Coward

AlbertanCitizen
AlbertanCitizen

I believe this woman has been brain damaged by her own methane emissions.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

It inherantly always is those who accuse others of wrong doing who are themselves the ones doing it.

Taz
Taz

Only Climate Barbie and the blackface liberals in partnership with the NDP and Greens would light Canada on fire so they can deprive us of gas, oil, food and wheels!

jokeco68
jokeco68

An interesting choice of words that is probably projection. I am willing to bet that the actual arsonists behind all these fires are on the Liberal/CCP payroll

free the west
free the west

Climate Barbie. Just say it louder so people will like totally believe you.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

The last time a water bomber came off the line in Canada was 2015. It happens to be the same time that climate change and forest fire became synonymous. The Tu*d said in 2021 that he would commit 500 million dollars in forest fighting personal and equipment. He has spend zero dollars in that promises and has only reacted to fires since and refuses to be proactive. He is actually the arsonist favorite politician and it is certainly not conservatives.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Pure projection from the illegitimate, war criminal, regime. Would you expect any less? Joesph Goebells and Julius Stryker would be proud.

YYC 007
YYC 007

This dingbat was one of Trudeau’s top advisors not too long ago. She should just be ignored instead of given attention.

Left Coast
Left Coast

McKenna is a certifiable 1/2 Wit . . . .

The two groups burning down the West, from Israel to Greece to the USA, to Australia to Canada are . . . . ISIS believers & the insane radical Envro-Fascists , the same pay to play gang that Protested Pipelines for profit for decades.

Interesting Tucker piece . . .

We just met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, at the Serbian Embassy in Budapest. Here’s what happened.

https://canadafreepress.com/article/we-just-met-with-the-president-of-serbia-aleksandar-vuchi-at-the-serbian-embassy-in-budapest

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

I must be hard going through life with only one brain cell that is half working.

guest688
guest688

Freedom fan... now now I know it’s hard but try to be nice... 😂

dzepick
dzepick

Wasn't McKenna the one who said that all you had to do was repeat yourself enough times and people would believe it?

D&J
D&J

You are right.

D&J
D&J

Do you think Canadians believe a single word you say? No wait...if you shout it, say it loud enough and click your heels...maybe? Yeah...no.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Unfortunately far too many Canadians, even a majoroty, belive in the unfounded climate alarmism that she and her ilk preach.

Jane V
Jane V

[thumbup]

PersonOne
PersonOne

That line, if you shout it loud enough..... that alone should and will negate anything that globalist nut has to say.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Climate change is the new covid

You could see it coming from miles away

PersonOne
PersonOne

It was predicted accurately ( again ) by the conspiracy theorists. Their record of correct' theories' is outstanding.

