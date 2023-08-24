Catherine McKenna

Catherine McKenna at a Hamilton Liberals rally during the 2021 Canadian election 

 Courtesy Joey Coleman/Wikimedia Commons

Former environment and climate change minister Catherine McKenna said Canada needs "a mandatory climate science lesson for Conservative politicians and Premiers." 

“Otherwise Canadians pay the price,” tweeted McKenna. “It's absurd.”

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These people are zealots, don’t think, I know she would have us sent to damps to be re-educated, if she could, and she isn’t the only Liberal(communist) who do this, Gilbert, Castro and the screecher Freeland would do so too.’

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

She is either what Stalin would call a "useful idiot" or knows full well of what she speaks and is sowing the seeds for societal acceptance of the gulag.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

I would be happy to attend . . . as long as Klimate Barby brings the SCIENCE.

Of course that is impossible because the CO2 Hypothesis is still Unproven after 30 years. AGW is a fantasy, as were the 100s of Predictions of Doom.

“CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere. Human beings create only 3% of that 0.04%…

https://comments.whatfinger.com/2023/08/24/co2-is-0-04-of-the-atmosphere-human-beings-create-only-3-of-that-0-04/

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Exactly. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

There is no actual science on climate change it is all made up theories that all been proven false. Other than the climate has been changing since the beginning of the earth. From oil is going to run out, polar ice is melting, acid rain, ozone layer has a hole in it, polar bears are losing habitat, and the oceans levels are going up. the only problem is the over population of uneducated politicians.

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Maybe she should go through a climate change re-education camp with actual scientists who look at actual data instead of computer models.

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

McKenna is no authority on climate or ethics.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

The best thing she can do is go to the local hospital and get MAID.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

As of yet, it's not available to the mentally ill... I wonder where the missing millions went from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and why she retired from politics?

Report Add Reply

