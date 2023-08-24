Former environment and climate change minister Catherine McKenna said Canada needs "a mandatory climate science lesson for Conservative politicians and Premiers."
“Otherwise Canadians pay the price,” tweeted McKenna. “It's absurd.”
We need a mandatory climate science lesson for Conservative politicians & Premiers - as well as cost to the lives & livelihoods of Canadians from climate change, and the economics of the clean transition. Otherwise Canadians pay the price. It's absurd. But that's where we're at.— Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) August 23, 2023
McKenna followed up by saying there were too many climate change deniers, misogynists and weirdos on her initial tweet.
“And a reminder that if you don't like what I have to say, you are under no obligation to follow me,” she said. “Go for a walk instead.”
OK - Closing comments on my climate science briefing tweet. Too many deniers, misogynists and weirdos. And a reminder that if you don't like what I have to say, you are under no obligation to follow me. Go for a walk instead.— Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) August 24, 2023
Western Standard columnist John Thomson said the woke mindset is well established and will worsen with time.
“Case in point below,” said Thomson.
“I’m sure if they could they’d prefer this mandatory training take place in camps too.”
The mindset is well established and we will only see it worsening with time. Case in point below. I’m sure if they could they’d prefer this mandatory training take place in camps too. https://t.co/7W5T5wjIAV— John Thomson (@JohnThomsonSK) August 23, 2023
Toronto Sun columnist Lorrie Goldstein said McKenna was being stupid.
“From the minister who said the carbon tax would be frozen at $50 per tonne, was quoted in China's state-run media praising China on climate change, and who blamed human-induced climate change for flooding on Toronto's DVP, when it's been flooding since the end of the last Ice Age,” said Goldstein.
From the minister who said the carbon tax would be frozen at $50 per tonne, was quoted in China's state-run media praising China on climate change & who blamed human-induced climate change for flooding on Toronto's DVP, when it's been flooding since the end of the last Ice Age ⬇️ https://t.co/XutuKe0cQX— Lorrie Goldstein (@sunlorrie) August 23, 2023
McKenna said on Saturday conservative politicians want to make it free to pollute and have Canadians pay with destroyed lives, homes, and communities.
READ MORE: McKenna calls Conservatives 'arsonists'
“So what are you going to do?” she said. “You are the arsonists.”
Conservative politicians want to fight about a price on carbon pollution? You want to make it free to pollute while Canadians pay with their lives threatened, homes destroyed and their communities obliterated? So what are you going to do? You are the arsonists.— Catherine McKenna (@cathmckenna) August 20, 2023
(9) comments
These people are zealots, don’t think, I know she would have us sent to damps to be re-educated, if she could, and she isn’t the only Liberal(communist) who do this, Gilbert, Castro and the screecher Freeland would do so too.’
She is either what Stalin would call a "useful idiot" or knows full well of what she speaks and is sowing the seeds for societal acceptance of the gulag.
I would be happy to attend . . . as long as Klimate Barby brings the SCIENCE.
Of course that is impossible because the CO2 Hypothesis is still Unproven after 30 years. AGW is a fantasy, as were the 100s of Predictions of Doom.
“CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere. Human beings create only 3% of that 0.04%…
https://comments.whatfinger.com/2023/08/24/co2-is-0-04-of-the-atmosphere-human-beings-create-only-3-of-that-0-04/
Exactly. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
There is no actual science on climate change it is all made up theories that all been proven false. Other than the climate has been changing since the beginning of the earth. From oil is going to run out, polar ice is melting, acid rain, ozone layer has a hole in it, polar bears are losing habitat, and the oceans levels are going up. the only problem is the over population of uneducated politicians.
Maybe she should go through a climate change re-education camp with actual scientists who look at actual data instead of computer models.
McKenna is no authority on climate or ethics.
The best thing she can do is go to the local hospital and get MAID.
As of yet, it's not available to the mentally ill... I wonder where the missing millions went from the Canadian Infrastructure Bank and why she retired from politics?
