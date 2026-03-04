MEASLES ALERT: Exposure warning for University of Alberta Hospital and Stollery Children’s Hospital

Health officials have issued a public warning after confirmed measles exposures at two major Edmonton hospitals, urging potentially affected patients and visitors to monitor for symptoms and review their vaccination records.The alert covers multiple areas within University of Alberta Hospital and Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, on February 25 and February 28.On February 25, exposure windows were identified between 8:35 a.m. and 1 p.m. in several clinics and public areas, including the Stollery’s Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic and Audiology Clinic (1G1), University of Alberta Hospital’s Videonystagmography (VNG) Services (1G1), the 112 Street main entrance and north elevators, the second-floor north pedway to 2E, the Edmonton Oilers Ambulatory Clinic (2E), the Otolaryngology (ENT) Clinic, and the Pulmonary Function Lab.On February 28, possible exposure occurred at the Stollery Children’s Hospital Emergency Department from 5:20 a.m. to 11:50 p.m., and at the University of Alberta Hospital Emergency Department from 10:25 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.Anyone present at those locations during the specified times who was born in or after 1970 and has received fewer than two documented doses of measles-containing vaccine — or has never had measles — may be at risk of infection. .Health officials say those individuals could be required to take additional precautions if they need to attend a health-care facility.Measles is one of the most contagious viral diseases and spreads easily through the air.Symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that typically appears three to seven days after fever begins. The rash usually starts behind the ears and on the face before spreading downward to the body, arms and legs. It appears red and blotchy on lighter skin tones and may appear darker, purple or be harder to see on darker skin tones.Anyone who develops symptoms is being told to stay home and call the measles hotline at 1-844-944-3434 before visiting any clinic, pharmacy or hospital.Health authorities say the measles vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection and complications. In Alberta, it is offered free through the publicly funded immunization program, with doses recommended at one year of age and again at 18 months.Those who believe they were exposed and are not fully protected may be eligible for a vaccine dose within 72 hours of exposure to reduce the risk of illness. Babies under one year, pregnant individuals, and people with severely weakened immune systems may qualify for immunoglobulin within six days of exposure.Albertans unsure of their or their child’s immunization history can check eligibility or book an appointment through the measles hotline. Individuals aged 14 and older may also review their records using My Health Record or receive information by texting “Measles” to 88111.