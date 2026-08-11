News

Media accused of portraying taxpayer-funded indigenous advocacy group pipeline stance as voice of BC First Nations

A recent letter from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) calling on Ottawa and the Alberta government to halt the proposed West Coast oil pipeline is drawing scrutiny over media reports that portrayed the advocacy group’s position as representative of First Nations chiefs across BC.
A recent letter from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) calling on Ottawa and the Alberta government to halt the proposed West Coast oil pipeline is drawing scrutiny over media reports that portrayed the advocacy group’s position as representative of First Nations chiefs across BC.Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs via Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ndp
David Eby
Danielle Smith
United Nations
Bc Ndp
The Globe And Mail
Mark Carney
Undrip
Oil Pipeline
Canadian Press
Macdonald-Laurier Institute
Heather Exner-Pirot
Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC)
Stewart Phillip
west coast pipeline
alberta oil pipeline
Union of BC Indian Chiefs
Joan Phillip
West Coast Oil Pipeline Project
alberta fact check
loretta waquan
metis settlements of alberta
Dave Lamouche
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news