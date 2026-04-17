Media union pushes for government controls on online criticism of journalists

A major union representing Canadian journalists is calling on Ottawa to regulate what Canadians can say about media organizations online, arguing that criticism on platforms like Facebook, X and Instagram is harming reporters and requires federal intervention.Jane Robertson, president of the Canadian Media Guild, told the House of Commons heritage committee that “95% of media workers” support government action to address what she described as increasingly toxic commentary directed at journalists.“For many journalists, especially women, minorities and LGBTQ members, the toxicity we face online and in person while doing our jobs is becoming overwhelming,” said Robertson, who works as a CBC producer. Blacklock's Reporter said she did not provide specific examples during her testimony.Robertson said 89% of union members reported needing greater support for health, safety and mental well-being, and urged the federal government to prioritize journalist protections in proposed online harms legislation.“We urge the government to support stronger protection through the upcoming Online Harms Act,” she said, adding any approach would need to balance removing harmful content with preserving Charter rights such as freedom of expression and freedom of the press..The Guild’s position builds on earlier concerns raised during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, when some journalists reported harassment both online and in person. A report co-authored by union members and academics claimed media workers had been increasingly targeted even before the pandemic, with tensions escalating during COVID-19 coverage.The report, produced in part with Carleton University’s School of Journalism, described a rise in confrontation and online abuse, particularly during the convoy demonstrations on Parliament Hill.At the time, CBC implemented security measures requiring reporters to be accompanied by guards while working outside its Ottawa newsroom. Former CBC reporter Judy Trinh said the precautions reflected what staff viewed as a credible threat environment.However, no protesters were charged with assaulting or threatening CBC employees during the demonstrations.