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Media union pushes for government controls on online criticism of journalists

Jane Robertson, president of the Canadian Media Guild
Jane Robertson, president of the Canadian Media GuildCourtesy Canadian Media Guild
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Cdnpoli
Online Harms Act
Canadian Media Guild
Judy Trinh
Jane Robertson
Carleton University’s School of Journalism

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