Mainstream media outlets are upset with Nashville police for misgendering the biologically female school shooter Audrey Hale, who killed six people, including three nine-year-old children. 

Audrey Hale

NBC News is reporting and identifying the 28-year-old Nashville shooter as Audrey Hale. 

The New York Times (NYT) attempted to clear up the “confusion” about the gender of the shooter with a statement.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Big10-4
Big10-4

What will the autopsy reveal the gender to be? Follow the science!

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Of all the things to focus on, this has to be the worst.

Clearly a very troubled individual. May they all rest in peace. Good job on the Nashville police, who clearly couldn't resist the temptation to take a big old jab at their counterparts in Uvalde.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

It is an item of faith in the woke culture that violence is male so expect the mainline media to be pathological that this person with xx chromosones is a male.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

This hits home to the crazy focus on pronouns. I say each province have a referendum on where pronouns should be mandatory in any province. I personally am watching for organizations that support this woke behaviour. And I am staying away from

the woke culture.

Report Add Reply

