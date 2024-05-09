Medical freedom of conscience urged at March for Life in Regina

One hundred citizens converged on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislature to mark the 2024 March for Life.A rosary and mass was held at Holy Rosary Cathedral at 10:45 a.m. At 12:15 p.m.,, those assembled walked down Albert St. until gathering in front of the legislature.As speeches began at 1:15 p.m., organizer and Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association President Frances Stang reminded participants why they were there."We march because every life matters. If we do not recognize this, that every life from conception to natural death is valuable that it matters--all the rest of what we do in life is grandstanding," Stang said.Stang told the audience they invited Catholic and Christian schools and many others to participate. Students from Regina Christian School attended, but most other invitations were refused."We received responses from the mayor, two MLAs, and the Premier and three MPs all saying they would not be able to attend."Stang also lamented her group was unable to get an official proclamation for Respect for Life Month at the legislature on May 1 amidst "the indifference of and neglect from our government.""They will be held accountable by a higher power for the deaths through abortion or medical assistance in dying which occur because of their actions. We must pray always as Father Parker told us at Mass this morning that prayer is probably our biggest weapon," she said.Louis Roth of Campaign Life Coalition urged people to run for municipal, provincial, or school board office or to support pro-life ones in their nomination and election races. He also urged attendees to rally behind Dr. Terence Davids in Saskatoon, who faced discipline from the College of Physicians and Surgeons for trying to urge a patient not to abort."We need conscience protection for doctors and health care workers to be able to exercise their conscience when dealing with patients," Roth said."Five years ago, we presented 16,000 signed letters to this legislature to the Scott Moe government asking for conference protection for healthcare workers. And today nothing has happened. We need to make this an election issue, and we need to ask our candidates where they stand on this issue."Supreme Knight Larry Packet of the Knights of Columbus exhorted the audience "to pray, to stand up, and have a voice.""We must stand for our special needs communities and the mentally ill who are the target of the next move to improve our society. . . [T]aking someone's life because they do not fit into our ideal society is not [only] overwhelming, but it is sickening," Packet said.Connie Creighton, Saskatchewan President of Catholic Women's League, emphasized freedom of conscience for doctors and other issues."Women must be able to have life-giving options and we need to do more to support them in the time of a crisis pregnancy," she said.