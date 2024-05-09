News

Medical freedom of conscience urged at March for Life in Regina

Participants in the March for Life gather for a picture on the Steps of the Saskatchewan Legislature (May 9, 2024)
Participants in the March for Life gather for a picture on the Steps of the Saskatchewan Legislature (May 9, 2024)Lee Harding
Loading content, please wait...
March For Life
Dr Terence Davids
Frances Stang
Larry Packet
Warren Dungen
Catholic Women's League

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news