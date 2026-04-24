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MEDICAL MIRACLE: Family friend’s liver donation saves Airdrie toddler in life-saving transplant surgery

Colby Crofts and mom Stephanie
Colby Crofts and mom StephanieCourtesy AHS
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Abpoli
Ableg
University of Alberta Hospital
Organ Transplants
Alberta Children’s Hospital
liver transplant
Colby Crofts
Alagille syndrome
Amy Hasson

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