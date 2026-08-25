Medical oversight failures exposed after CN train collision near Wainwright

A Transportation Safety Board investigation into a collision between two CN trains near Wainwright has found a locomotive engineer was cleared for duty despite incomplete medical assessments and Transport Canada had not audited the railway's compliance with medical rules for 12 years.The TSB on Tuesday called on Transport Canada to strengthen oversight of how railways determine whether employees in safety-critical positions are medically fit to work.The recommendation follows an investigation into an Aug. 8, 2023 collision involving two Canadian National Railway trains on the Wainwright Subdivision.CN train 115 was travelling west when it collided with the side of another CN train. The crash derailed train 115's two lead locomotives and two cars, along with six cars from the other train.Investigators determined train 115 passed a Stop signal while being operated by a trainee under the supervision of a locomotive engineer.As the train approached the signal, the engineer failed to respond to repeated requests from the trainee for guidance, according to the TSB.Investigators determined the engineer was experiencing a “significant decline in cognitive functioning” that impaired his ability to control the train and supervise the trainee.The lack of guidance delayed the trainee's decision to brake, and insufficient braking was applied to stop the train before it passed the signal.The TSB also identified a breakdown in communication and shared situational awareness among the crew that further delayed the response..Investigators found the supervising locomotive engineer had type 1 diabetes and several mandatory annual diabetes assessments were incomplete but had nevertheless been accepted by CN. Other required assessments had not been conducted at all.The missing medical information meant CN did not have everything required to determine whether the engineer's condition was stable, according to the investigation.The TSB also found Transport Canada had not audited CN's compliance with the Railway Medical Rules during the 12 years preceding the collision.“Because no audits were conducted, the gaps in the locomotive engineer's medical assessments were not captured through regulatory oversight,” said the TSB.The Board is now recommending Transport Canada establish regular oversight of railway compliance with the Railway Medical Rules for Positions Critical to Safe Railway Operations.The TSB said the oversight is needed to ensure medical fitness assessments for workers in safety-critical positions are completed as required.Investigators also raised concerns about the medical standards used for railway employees diagnosed with diabetes.The TSB found guidelines contained in the Canadian Railway Medical Rules Handbook are inconsistent with recommendations published by Diabetes Canada.The Board said the railway guidelines also differ from medical certification standards used in the aviation and marine sectors, which are similarly regulated by Transport Canada.The TSB said it is concerned those differences could affect how the medical fitness of railway employees with diabetes is assessed.