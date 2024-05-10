Medicine Hat man charged with sex crimes after trying to lure a girl from Tennessee

A Medicine Hat man has been apprehended after an investigation conducted jointly by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.Tyler Clark, 38, was taken into custody at his residence in Medicine Hat on April 25, following the culmination of a lengthy probe. He faces charges related to online child luring and child sexual exploitation offenses involving a minor from Tennessee.The investigation revealed that Clark allegedly coerced the victim, a girl from Tennessee, into sharing sexually explicit photos via various online chat applications under the guise of being a 13-year-old youth. These illicit activities reportedly began in 2021 when the victim was only 11-years-old."There were over 7,000 messages exchanged between the suspect and the victim. We’re talking daily conversations that only stopped when it was discovered by the victim’s parent. This further underscores the need for parents to take a proactive role in understanding what their children are doing online," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger of ALERT ICE,A subsequent search of Clark’s residence resulted in the seizure of multiple computers and electronic devices, which are currently undergoing forensic analysis by investigators. The Medicine Hat Police Service assisted in executing the search warrant.Clark is facing charges including child luring, making sexually explicit materials available to a child, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.Det. Paul Lusk of the ICAC Task Force emphasized the collaborative efforts of investigators in transcending borders to bring justice to individuals exploiting children online, stating."This arrest was only possible with the amazing responsiveness of the global network of like-minded Internet Crimes Against Children investigators. Together we transcended borders and remained diligent in our shared purpose of bringing justice to adults that are preying on our children."Following his arrest, Clark was released from custody under court-imposed conditions pending his next court appearance scheduled for May 22.Anyone with information related to this investigation or any child exploitation situation is urged to contact their local police or report their concerns anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.